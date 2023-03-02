2 Day Training Course on Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers: March 30-31, 2023

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Why you should attend

Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate, having a wide range of techniques at your fingertips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.

This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically designed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

This course will help you to understand that this is not just a matter of reasons and arguments, but of making sure you are fully aware of your behaviour, your communication style and the impact they have on your colleagues and other interlocutors.

By role modelling such behaviour in the safe environment of the training room, you will become aware of your personal behaviour patterns and what changes you can make to have a more positive influence and reinforce the strong messages you wish to embed.

Key reasons for attending this workshop

This intensive two-day programme, tailored specifically to address situations faced by international lawyers, will:

experiential learning to enhance and build your skills to effectively influence a situation to deliver your desired outcome Enhance your competency and confidence in negotiation with clients and colleagues

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all international in-house and private practice lawyers who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills. Delegates will identify a particular challenge they have encountered to apply the new skills learned during this course.

The key skills include:

Leadership

Negotiation

Influencing and Impact

Persuasion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients

Introduction to a model for influencing, personal effectiveness and persuasion.

Basic strategies

What do effective influencers do?

Personal impact and effectiveness when influencing

Looking at what we currently do

Identifying your own preferred influencing style

Recognising how others with a different preferred influencing style are effectively influenced

Positive and impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators

Behaviours that help to reach an agreement

Behaviours that lead to a breakdown

Asking

Telling

Probing

Listening

Use of silence

The role of non-verbal communication

Simulation and Feedback

Engagement and determining and building trust for results

Different types of trust

Creating and sustaining trust

Identifying your criteria for trust and other people's

Testing your criteria and others for trust

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations

How different cultures like to be influenced and make decisions

Hierarchy

'I' vs 'we'

Perception of status

Dealing with certainty

Attitudes to time

Relationship vs task

Intercultural communication styles

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver

Teams vs groups

Team dynamics

Team building

Coaching teams

Evaluating teams

Remote and virtual teams

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers

Extinguishing time bandits

Strategies to maximise influence in meetings

Seating for persuasion and influence

Handling difficult conversations

Day 2

Successful advanced negotiations - objectives and strategy negotiations - internal and external

Proven tools and techniques

Objectives - slicing the pie or expanding the pie

The myth of 'win/win'

Creating value - long and short term

Identifying your objectives and strategy

Strategy variables - BATNA and ZOPA

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success

Practical exercise

Recognising your preference and others

Impact of different styles

When to apply different styles

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation

Frames for a gain

The Issue Map - managing complex negotiations

Offers

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority

Definition of power

Sources of power

Interests

Positions

Immediate action

Key learnings

Defining personal objectives

Enhancing strengths and meeting challenges

Where you are going to be - short, medium and long term

Action plan





Arun Singh OBE

International Lawyer & Consultant

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and Head of Commercial Law at KPMG Legal. Arun is cited and ranked in Chambers Guide of the World's Leading Lawyers.



He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets. He also handles international legal risk management matters.



Arun advises a range of international organisations. He is a Visiting Professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.



He is a recognised corporate educator and a non executive director of 4 international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.



Arun's work for SME's and clients such as BA, BP, CMSLegal, Orange, Diageo, KPMG, Motorola includes working with managers on business skills such as leadership, impact and influence, team dynamics, international management negotiations and conflict resolution. He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management.



Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications, including Thorogood's Special Report on Business and Contract Law, facilitator for company programmes and corporate speaker to conferences.



