AcreTrader Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Fayetteville, Ark., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcreTrader has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions with AcreTrader ranking number two in the Personal Finance sector.

“It’s an honor to be named to this venerable list. We set out with the simple intention of building tools for people to better their financial wellbeing through the intrinsic value of land, and it’s amazing to see our endeavors having an impact. Land is one of our most precious resources. Whether it's a farmer, investor, professional or consumer, we’re here to make it easier for people to understand and interact with land markets in the way that most benefits them,” said AcreTrader founder and CEO, Carter Malloy.

AcreTrader was founded in 2018 to broaden access to investments in farmland, a historically high-performing but underutilized asset class, as well as to connect expanding farmers with a new source of capital to support the growth of their businesses. The company raised over $80M in venture capital to support its mission to empower customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data and expertise.

Today, AcreTrader has welcomed thousands of investors from all 50 states and helped farmers add more than 40,000 acres to their operations, with active investments across the United States and Australia. In December of 2022, it reported millions distributed to investors in annual income from farm investments.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.