Global Particle Counter Market Report 2018-2021 & 2022-2029: Players Include Palas, Particle Measuring Systems, Setra System, TSI and Fluke

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Counter Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global particle counter sales are expected to firm up with notably rising demand from healthcare industry. Between 2022 and 2029, the particle counter market size will most likely surpass US$661 Mn.

Companies Mentioned

Climet Instruments Company

Palas GmbH

Particle Measuring Systems

Setra System

TSI

Fluke Corporation

PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH

Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

Kanomax USA, Inc.

RION Co., LTD.

The report suggests that the application of particle counters in cleanroom monitoring will serve as the key growth influencer for the market.

With several industry verticals adopting cleanroom technology to effectively eliminate the potential contamination risks and thereby adhere to uncompromised quality, control, and integrity, particle counter market is expected to proliferate at an impressive rate.

Key Insights and Trends Across Global Particle Counter Market

Particle counter market recorded 10% Y-o-Y growth in 2021, up from that of 8% recorded in 2020

Global COVID-19 pandemic has rather fostered the need for air quality monitoring, in turn boosting market revenue

Application in cleanroom monitoring contributed over 35% of total adoption in 2021

While North America remains at the forefront in sales, followed by Europe, both the regions accounted for a collective revenue share of nearly 60% in 2021

With a notable year-on-year increase in usage of air and liquid monitoring devices, Asia Pacific market for particle counters reflects high growth potential

Life Sciences & Medical Devices Industry Key Demand Generators for Particle Counter Market

The analysis of global particle counter market based on demand generation, the life sciences & medical devices segment led in 2021 with around 42% revenue contribution to the market size.

The dominance of the segment will prevail through the end of forecast period as demand consistently surges from medical/pharmaceutical facilities, hospitals, medical devices, and biotechnology sectors. Medical devices especially will exhibit higher demand generating potential in the wake of increasingly stringent regulations facing manufacturers that boost adoption of particle counters for superior product quality, safety, and integrity.

The report also projects pharmaceuticals industry as an attractive category as it witnessed continued growth in R&D investments that subsequently point to the anticipated growth in demand for particle counters. Mounting demand from semiconductor industry is also expected to fuel the growth of particle counter market, suggests the report.

Portable Airborne Particle Counters Bestseller in Particle Counter Market

With more than 55% of the global particle counter market revenue, airborne particle counters were the top revenue contributor in 2021. The efficiency, and precision of airborne particle counters continues to be leveraged by end users as the emphasis on the significance of air particle testing grows.

The air particle testing significantly depends on the accuracy, precision, and efficiency of airborne particle counters, which makes these machines the top-selling category in market. Moreover, innovations that are frequently being introduced in form of portable, remote, and handheld particle counters are further likely to uplift the growth of airborne particle counters segment. With more end users seeking ultra-high accuracy in air particle count and testing, particle counter market will remain on an uptrend.

North America Remains Dominant, Asia Pacific Turns Lucrative in Particle Counter Market

In 2021, North America led global particle counter market with nearly 1/3rd of the overall valuation. The trend will continue throughout the forecast period, spearheaded by the US that has the nationwide network of monitoring sites. In addition, the Clean Air Act, and the ambient air quality trends for particle pollution, i.e., Particulate Matter or PM that are set by EPA continue to create a favourable environment for maintenance of national air quality standards for PM.

On the other side, the report also highlights Asia Pacific as a highly lucrative particle counter market. China, followed by India, remain the leaders in Asia Pacific, representing the most profitable pockets for investors on account of the notable demand generated by pharma industry, and R&D centres. Ascending cleanroom monitoring requirements further uphold the attractiveness of Asia Pacific particle counter market.

Global Particle Counter Market Competition

Fluke Corporation, Climet Instruments Company, TSI, Particle Measuring Systems, Palas GmbH, PAMAS Partikelmess- und Analysesysteme GmbH, Setra System, Kanomax USA, Inc., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, and RION Co., LTD. constitute some of the leading players steering the competition landscape of global particle counter market. The report throws light on the strategic profiling of some of the market leaders to reveal some exclusive insights into them for potential market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.2.4. Economic Trends

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact

2.5.1. Supply Chain

2.5.2. End-user Customer Impact Analysis



3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2029



4. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029

4.1. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Type, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Airborne Particle Counters

4.1.1.1.1. Portable

4.1.1.1.2. Remote

4.1.1.1.3. Handheld

4.1.1.1.4. Condensation/Ultrafine

4.1.1.2. Liquid Particle Counter

4.1.1.2.1. Online/Inline

4.1.1.2.2. Offline

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

4.2. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Application, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Cleanroom Monitoring

4.2.1.2. Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring

4.2.1.3. Aerosol Monitoring and Research

4.2.1.4. Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

4.2.1.5. Contamination Monitoring of Liquids

4.2.1.6. Chemical Contamination Monitoring

4.2.1.7. Others

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

4.3. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by End-user, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. Life Sciences & Medical Device

4.3.1.2. Semiconductor

4.3.1.3. Automotive

4.3.1.4. Aerospace

4.3.1.5. Food & Beverage

4.3.1.6. Others

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

4.4. Global Particle Counter Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2029

4.4.1. Key Highlights

4.4.1.1. North America

4.4.1.2. Europe

4.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.4.1.4. Latin America

4.4.1.5. Middle East & Africa

4.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



5. North America Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029



6. Europe Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029



7. Asia Pacific Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029



8. Latin America Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029

9. Middle East & Africa Particle Counter Market Outlook, 2018 - 2029



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2021

10.2. Strategic Collaborations

10.3. Company Profiles



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7p40u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.