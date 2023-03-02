With Increasing Demand for Pork and Beef, The Global Ham Slicer Market to grow inadvertently, reaching US$ 1.06 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ham slicer market is worth US$ 555.6 Million as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1,062.7 Million by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.



Ham slicers come across as unique machines used to slice meat (ham) and various other food products into appropriately sized pieces. They have turned out to be ideal alternatives to the mediocre knives by lessening risks of the injuries, thereby catalyzing overall productivity. These ham slicers do enable perfect cut via reliable operation.

Additionally, a large chunk of population is opting for convenience meals. The key market participants are on an innovation spree for developing advanced meat cutting equipment for enhancing the operators’ convenience. They are actually putting forth AI for accomplishing superlative resource management. With sophisticated management coupled with prudent algorithms, there is a negligible wastage during the process of cutting.

With growing population of women workforce, the global ham slicer market is, by no means, meant to stop in the upcoming period. Rotary ham slicer holds more than 60% of the market share due to the convenience factor involved in operation. Sliding ham slicer comes in second, followed by the push ham slicer. The current scenario is such that automatic ham slicer takes the cake and the scene would continue even going forward. As intake of non-veg food would keep on increasing, the market for ham slicer would go great guns in the near future.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Ham Slicer Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants with bottom-up approach in primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“Spike in the consumption of meat is expected to take the ham slicer market by storm in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Ham Slicer Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to growing intake of meat products (pork and beef in particular) and growing adoption of the advanced meat processing machinery all through residential and industrial sectors.

Europe holds the second-largest market share with the UK and Germany leading from the front. This could be reasoned with technological advancements in ham slicer sector at the commercial level.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the ham slicer market in the upcoming period. This could be attributed to population explosion, which would result in increasing consumption of pork and beef. The USDA states that imports of pork in China rose to 5.1 Million MT in the year 2022 whereas imports of beef reached 3.3 Million MT.



Competitive Analysis

Magurit Gegrierschneider GmbH, Swedinghaus, Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Foodmate, and Hallde are amongst the key players in ham slicer market.

How does the Report slice?

The research study is based on product type (automatic ham slices and semi-automatic ham slicers), and by end-user (household and commercial).

With increasing intake of meat as well as meat-based products with growing application of ham slicers in several end-use industries, the global ham slicer market is expected to grow vigorously going forward.

Ham Slicer Market by Category

By Product Type:

Semi-automatic Ham Slicers

Automatic Ham Slicers

By End User:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



