Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Development and Demand of Renewable Energy Drives Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Installation, Voltage, Configuration, Insulation Type, End-User, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market size is expected to reach $33.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric (GE) Co.

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Fuse, switch, and circuit breaker combined to form switchgear in an electrical power system. The foremost duties of switchgear include isolating, controlling, and preserving and protecting electrical equipment.

This can be connected directly to the reliability of the power source. By disassociating the system in the event of unfavorable conditions, it protects the distribution mechanism while facilitating energy transfer and the incorporation of power-producing units into the grid.



GIS is more reliable, versatile, and environmentally friendly than the conventional air-insulated switchgear and requires less maintenance. They are typically erected on the expansions of industrial plants, offshore platforms, and roofs. The range of GIS is 12 KV circuits to 800 KV systems. This kind of SF6 electrically isolated switchgear is essential for building electrical substations in small spaces.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a number of lockdowns, which in turn caused the worldwide economic recession. Due to the lockdown, many production facilities and ongoing projects were stalled and bore fiscal losses as well as the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, producers are unable to produce SF6, which further delayed the creation of gas-insulated switchgear. All ongoing projects involving GIS implementation were severely affected as a result of the shortage of SF6. Because of lower discretionary expenditure, the industrial and commercial sectors also slowed down, which hamper the market for gas-insulated switchgear (GIS).



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Development and Demand of Renewable Energy



The growth of renewable energy is being fueled by numerous government subsidies in more than 130 nations, aggressive net-zero goals set by nations, and increased solar PV and wind competitiveness. New immediate objectives, such as achieving 1,200 GW of combined renewable energy capacity by 2030, have been inspired by China's commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2060. According to projections, the increase of renewable power in the European Union will exceed what the current National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) provide for in 2030.



Numerous Advantages Would Propagate Its General Use



GIS has numerous benefits over a regular substation. First, compared to conventional open substation equipment, GIS has a failure rate that is an order of magnitude lower, and its maintenance cycle can be prolonged. The typical GIS Substation maintenance cycle is about 10 years, with the longest possible interval being 20 to 25 years. The placement of GIS hardware is simple. Typically, it is constructed at the factory and then delivered directly to the location; no further assembly is required. As a result, GIS equipment has become a staple of substation electrical systems and this has made the gas insulated switchgear market a major industry.



Market Restraining Factors

GIS Are More Expensive Than Traditional or Air-Insulated Switchgear



The cost of purchasing is increased by capital expenditure (CAPEX), the production process, and the use of expensive components such as switching elements, circuit breakers, and transformers that must be worked inside a chamber filled with a dielectric gas. As a result of storing everything in one chamber, the equipment's price increased. Cost is more expensive than for conventional substations. It is important to take precautions to prevent dust from getting into the main compartments and causing flashovers.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Installation

Outdoor

Indoor

By Voltage Rating

Above 220 kV

Up to 36 kV

37 to 73 kV

74 to 220 kV

By Configuration

Hybrid

Isolated Phase

Integrated Three Phase

Compact GIS

By Insulation Type

SF6

SF6 Free

By End-User

Power Transmission Utilities

Power Distribution Utilities

Power Generation Utilities

Railways & Metros

Industries & OEM

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/693ah6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment