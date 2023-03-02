Outlook on the Allergy Diagnostics Global Market to 2028: Increasing Levels of Environmental Pollution and Using Mobile Health to Diagnose Allergies Drives Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by End-user, Allergen, Test Type, Product & Services, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $11.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi chemical Diagnostic Inc.

Hycor Biomedical Inc.

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Omega Diagnostic Llc

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Eurofins Scientific Group

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Techniques for diagnosing allergies include skin prick tests, patch tests, intradermal tests, and blood tests. As pollution levels rise, the market for allergy diagnostics is anticipated to expand. The main risk factors for chronic respiratory illnesses include occupational exposure, exposure to allergens, and exposure to both indoor and outdoor air pollution.



Due to their greater exposure to environmental pollutants, urban individuals are more susceptible than rural ones to suffering allergy disorders. The market for allergy diagnostics is expected to grow due to the increase in food allergies. The allergy cases are more common in urban areas instead of rural areas. The degree of cleanliness and potential for infectious diseases is one of the most noticeable differences between these places.



Early exposure to viral, bacterial, and parasite infections as well as exposure to a number of common human body micro-organisms are predicted to have an impact on immune system development. Climate change, air pollution, as well as the complexity of materials and cosmetic products have all contributed to a rise in the prevalence of sensitive skin and its susceptibility to irritation. These elements are anticipated to fuel the market for allergy diagnostics in the near future.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a little reduction in the market for allergy diagnostic. Given that suffering patients are well-instructed about avoiding probable environmental triggers and treating acute occurrences, also based on written action plans, diagnostic tests were postponed in the majority of allergic disorders.

However, after the pandemic was under control, the diagnostic processes were restarted. To determine the impact of COVID-19 on allergy diagnostic testing services, several researches have been done.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing levels of environmental pollution



The main risk factors for developing chronic respiratory disorders include occupational exposure, allergen exposure, and exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution.

Due to the greater exposure to environmental toxins in cities, the prevalence of allergy illnesses is higher among urban residents than rural residents (as a result of vehicular pollution and industrial activities). Although this is a worldwide phenomenon, its impacts are more severe in the metropolitan regions of low-income nations, where more than 80% of people live in locations where air quality levels exceed WHO safety guidelines.



Using mobile health to diagnose allergies



There are currently just a few mHealth tools for diagnosing allergic rhinitis (AR) that have been published in peer-reviewed publications, which limits the use of mHealth for the diagnosis of rhinitis. A new breed of point-of-care devices is produced by recent advancements in wireless communication, integrated biosensors, and power harvesting techniques. However, AR is a very widespread illness all over the world. Peak nasal inspiratory flow meters and intranasal biosensors are only two examples of diagnostic tools that can be connected to smartphones.



Market Restraining Factors

Instruments for diagnosing allergies come at a premium price



Market competitors regularly update a number of allergy diagnostic tools, including luminometers, scanners, blot analyzers, ELISA analyzers, and immunoassay analyzers. These instruments cost more because they come with cutting-edge features and functions (the cost of each instrument varies on the basis of its flexibility, accuracy, and TAT). Due to their substantial capital expenditures and ability to purchase high-volume systems, large hospitals and diagnostic laboratories hold a higher portion of the market.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Hospital-based Laboratories

Others

By Allergen

Inhaled

Drug

Food

Others

By Test Type

In Vivo

In Vitro

By Product & Services

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7t7y5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment