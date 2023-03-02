Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $91.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.6%

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Application, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market size is expected to reach $91.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for affordable and energy-efficient LED lighting, the increase in government programmes to adopt LEDs, and the rising necessity to replace conventional lighting systems are the major aspects positively driving the industrial and commercial LED lighting market.

Owing to heat losses from the typical and most prevalent lighting fixtures in industrial and commercial settings, such as fluorescent and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights, industrial operators frequently experience difficulties with maintenance costs.



The demand for LED lights has increased significantly over the past few years due to their increased energy and cost savings as well as their reduced maintenance requirements. Players in the industry are discovering interesting growth potential with the introduction of new options to brighten the work space.

For example, Emerson Appleton published a cost-effective and secure method in August 2020 for replacing an old HID lighting system in a facility with a modern LED one.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to postponed development projects, the industrial and commercial LED lighting market revenue saw a reduction in its growth rate, which had a significant influence. But, the pandemic has increased demand for industrial and commercial LED lighting in the medical sector.

Due to a rise in global governmental initiatives, market participants have also been spending in the research and development of smart lighting systems. This would create more demand for industrial & commercial lighting across different regions in the recovery phase of the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

Growing Popularity Of The Led Lighting Among Industries



In comparison to conventional lighting, industrial and commercial LED lighting offers a number of advantages including greater outstanding performance and dependability, longer shelf life, reduced energy waste, compact and sturdy qualities. Conventional lighting needs a glass bulbto retain the essential coatings and/or gases, and its energy consumption is significant. For instance, high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps employ an electric arc discharge, while incandescent lamps rely on a heated filament to create light.



Rising Demand For Various Cost-Saving Lighting



Owing to its enhanced characteristics, consumers are becoming more likely to choose LEDs over traditional compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), which has further influenced the market. Additionally, it is a budget-friendly option for all lights as well as other uses including large-screen display backlighting, non-backlighting, and displays (OLED). Moreover, the market for industrial and commercial light-emitting diode (LED) lighting is positively impacted by expanding urbanization, lifestyle modifications, investments, and rising consumer expenditure.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Product Launches.



Market Restraining Factors

High Initial Cost Of Led Lighting Would Hinder The Market Growth



In comparison to competing light sources in various applications using criteria like 'dollars-per-lumen,'LEDs are more expensive. While simultaneously boosting the light brightness of their products, LED producers continue to strive to lower their production costs. But, decreased energy consumption, cheaper maintenance costs, and other aspects more than make up for the hefty initial cost of LED-based systems.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type

LED Lamps

LED Fixtures

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

