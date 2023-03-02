True love takes flight as Sunwing helps make a couple’s proposal dreams come true

English French

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On their highly anticipated flight from Toronto to sunny Cancun, Golnar Adhami was getting a head start on some rest and relaxation while her future husband-to-be, Behfar Sanjari, who she met 17 years prior, prepared for the speech of a lifetime. In front of a captivated audience with the cabin crew at his side, Behfar took over the intercom to deliver a loving and heartfelt message that would eventually bring Golnar, family and friends and a full Sunwing flight to happy tears.



Nearly two decades ago, Behfar and Golnar met as many do – at a party. Golnar was hosting, doing what she does best, and her powerful presence left an impression on Behfar that would last for years to come. After time spent taking their own paths, Behfar and Golnar reconnected in 2021, and what followed would be a journey of deep friendship, partnership and a love that would lead to planning an epic proposal above the clouds.

To Behfar, the proposal needed to include three important components: Golnar’s family must be present and involved, she had to be surprised and it needed to be the grand gesture she deserved. It was then in January 2023 that Behfar reached out to Sunwing’s Group Sales team to share his story and fill them in on his plan: to propose to his girlfriend on a Sunwing flight on their way to enjoy a week-long stay at Riu Palace Peninsula with her family and friends. This was indeed a grand gesture and one that Sunwing was determined to make happen. In the weeks that followed, Sunwing worked hand-in-hand with Behfar to make his proposal dreams come true and ensure every piece fell into place for this couple’s special moment.

Fast forward to the big day, while friends, family and fellow travellers looked on, Behfar succeeded in giving his bride-to-be the surprise of a lifetime: “It all happened so fast. I kept dozing in and out of sleep, up until the moment I heard Behfar’s voice echoing on the intercom,” recalls Golnar. “My heart was racing and I had a thousand thoughts going through my head. I don’t have words to express my thoughts at that moment, but I do know I was grateful that despite the adversities thrown our way, we stuck together through all of life’s turbulence and came out above it all, on top of the clouds. If you ask me, I didn’t want that flight to end and I still find myself rewatching our proposal video every day, shedding tears of happiness.”

Behfar adds, “The entire vacation came out more beautiful than we could have imagined, and our engagement ended up becoming the highlight and theme of the trip."

To share in their celebrations, click the link to watch Behfar and Golnar’s memorable inflight proposal with Sunwing unfold: Proposal Video. As they soak up every second of their magical moment in the sky, Behfar and Golnar are already looking ahead to planning their dream wedding, even considering paradise as their chosen destination with Sunwing to make history once again!

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

For more information:

Melanie Anne Filipp

Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Sunwing Travel Group

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bee15825-1777-4bb4-a510-e59b9cc722ad

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a4db36d-b543-4071-99b8-9b01a6e0bed0