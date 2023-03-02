Global Sunless Tanners Strategic Business Report 2023: Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sunless Tanners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Sunless Tanners estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lotions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gels segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $402.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Sunless Tanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$402.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.4 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
- Avon Products, Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Christian Dior SE
- Edgewell Personal Care LLC
- Fake Bake
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Kao Corporation
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Shiseido Co., Ltd.
- TanTowel
- The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
- Unilever Plc
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|280
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- General Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on Personal Care and Beauty Industry
- Global Personal Care Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- COVID-19 Brings Seminal Shifts in Beauty Consumption Patterns with New Trends
- Self Tanning Products Market to Improve after COVID-19 Outbreak Setback
- E-Commerce Wave Unlikely to Recuperate Losses for Beauty Products Caused by COVID-19-Led Store Closures
- Sunless Tanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Sunless Tanners: A Prelude
- Types of Sunless Tanners
- Advantages & Disadvantages of Sunless Tanners
- Outlook: The Desire for Glowing, Healthy and Naturally Tanned Look Boosts Market Growth
- Europe Leads Sunless Tanners Market, Emerging Markets Set to Spearhead Future Growth
- Concerns over Skin Cancer Move UV-Free Tanners Demand in Upward Trajectory
- Skin Cancer Rates Across Select Countries: 2018
- Promising Growth of Sun Care Market: A Considerable Opportunity for Sunless Tanners Market
- Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products
- Competition
- A Fragmented Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Advanced Formulas and Technologies Pep up Growth in Sunless Tanning Market
- Mists Gain Popularity
- Innovative Products and Formulations Help Self-Tanners Support Growth
- A Glimpse of Select Recently Unveiled Formulations
- Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend
- Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
- Understanding the Usage and Performance of Self-Tanners
- Characteristics that Make a Great Self Tanner
- Manufacturers Focus on Developing DHA-Free Sunless Tanning Products
- Natural & Organic Ingredients Gather Steam
- Select Unique Ingredients in Sunless Tanners & Their Benefits
- Select Sun Tanners with Natural & Organic Ingredients
- Multifunctional Self-Tanning Products with Multiple Benefits Grow in Popularity
- Self-Tanning Market Gets Premium Makeover
- Self-tan Eraser Products: Prepping Skin for Next Application of Tan
- Improving Manufacturing Processes and Quality of Ingredients Resolve Orange Color Effect and Unpleasant Odor Issues in Self-Tan Products
- Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing Needs of People with Skin Issues
- Rising Popularity of Tanning among Men Augurs Well for Sunless Tanners Market
- Share of Men Using Tanning Products and Services in the UK: 2015 Vs 2019
- Millennials: A Strong Demographic
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- How Safe Are Self-Tanning Products?
- Sunless Tanning Pills: An Ingestible Alternative to Fake Tan Products
- Rising Prominence of Home Remedies Threatens Commercial Self-Tan Products
- Social Media Emerges as a Vital Tool to Increase Consumer Engagement and Promote Sales
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/218k32
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment