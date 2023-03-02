Insights on the E-Paper Display Global Market to 2030: E-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Paper Display: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for E-Paper Display estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

e-Reading Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.2% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobile Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.6% CAGR



The E-Paper Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 34.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28% and 28.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Displaydata Ltd.

Display Innovations

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Kent Displays, Inc.

LANCOM Systems GmbH

Liquavista B.V.

Pervasive Displays, Inc.

Plastic Logic Germany

Xerox Corp.

Zikon, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $43.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Arrival as Landmark Display Technology Thrusts E-Paper Display Market into Limelight

e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

e-Readers Account for a Major Share of the E-Paper Display Market

The US Dominates Global E-Paper Display Market

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics & Wearable Bodes Well for E-Paper Display Market

Newer/Potential Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market

Digital Signage

Smart Cards

Luggage Tags

Highly Competitive Market for E-Paper Displays Drives Players to Clinch Revenues with Organic & Inorganic Strategies

Key Recent Developments

The Evolution of e-Paper Technology

E-Paper Display - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Alternatives to LED/LCD Displays

Environmental Protection Efforts Buoy Market

Smart City Projects Favor E-Paper Display Technology

Battery-less NFC Options Emerge as Next Breakthrough in E-Paper Display Market

Manufacturers Focus on Color Displays for Commercial Applications

e-Paper to Reduce Carbon Footprint Worldwide

CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050

E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider

e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector

Select Advancements

E Ink Partnered with Avalue to Roll Out a Digital Paper Tablet

E Ink to Unveil New Generation of Kaleido Screens

E-Ink Launches a Flexible 10.3-inch ePaper Display

The Launch of a Novel E Ink Color Display with Flicker Free Video

New e-Paper Displays Operational at Wide Range of Temperatures Introduced

Launch of Electronic Paper Display along with a RFID Tag

eVideon in Partnership with E Ink to Facilitate Patient-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Digital Whiteboards for Use in Hospitals

Yellow Tri-Color and Large Size format e-Paper Displays

World's First Full Color Point-of-Purchase Sign Launched

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8em3nu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment