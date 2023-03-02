Worldwide Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry to 2030 - Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 374 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 902.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach 508.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 156.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 156.7 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 102.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 81 Million Units by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies
- Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of the Virus Induced Economic Recession
- A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income
- Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
- Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity in Today's World
- Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19
- An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)
- A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role
- Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare
- Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020
- Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies, Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables
- Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019
- Market Outlook: A Recapitulation
- Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices
- Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability to Democratize Healthcare
- As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery, Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force
- As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future, Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global Number of Smart Homes (In Million)
- Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend
- COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption
- Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020
- Role of Wearables in Telemedicine
- Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless Devices for CVD Management
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)
- Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring
- COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
- Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
- Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020
- Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring
- Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
- Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
- World 65+ Population (In Million)
- Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring
- Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the Rising Popularity of PERS
- Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027
- Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors
- Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
- Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth
- Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027
- With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How to Manage "Big Data of Wearables"
- Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless Wearable Devices
- Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D
- Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
