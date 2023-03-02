Worldwide Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Industry to 2030 - Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 374 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 902.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach 508.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 156.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Wireless Health and Fitness Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at 156.7 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 102.5 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 81 Million Units by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

adidas AG

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

Entra Health Systems LLC

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Google Inc.

iHealth Labs, Inc.

Intelesens Ltd.

Isansys Lifecare Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Medtronic plc

Misfit, Inc.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Withings SA

NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Oregon Scientific, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Oy

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Suunto Oy

Under Armour, Inc.

Vital Connect, Inc.

Winmedical Srl

Xiaomi Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of the Virus Induced Economic Recession

A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income

Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)

Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity in Today's World

Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19

An Opportunity in Crisis! Global Market for Physical Fitness Equipment for Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 (In US$ Million)

A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role

Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare

Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020

Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies, Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables

Global Wearable Technology Market by Application: 2019

Market Outlook: A Recapitulation

Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices

Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability to Democratize Healthcare

As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery, Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force

As Smart Homes Become Self-Care Hubs of the Future, Adoption of Smart Wearables Will Receive a Boost: Global Number of Smart Homes (In Million)

Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption

Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the Year 2020

Role of Wearables in Telemedicine

Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless Devices for CVD Management

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2020-2030)

Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring

COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End-Use (in %) for 2020

Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

World 65+ Population (In Million)

Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring

Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the Rising Popularity of PERS

Global Market for PERS (In US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020, 2020, 2024 & 2027

Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth

Global Corporate Wellness Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2019, 2020,2022,2024 & 2027

With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How to Manage "Big Data of Wearables"

Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless Wearable Devices

Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D

Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u592w3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.