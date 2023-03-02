Media Advisory: Glenroy® Announces their Investment in World’s Fastest and Most Accurate Flexographic Plate Mounting Equipment

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging, has invested in state-of-the-art flexographic plate mounting and demounting technology, taking their high-quality standards to even greater heights.



With the Automatic SAMM 2.0 mounting machine being world renowned for its efficiency and accuracy, Glenroy’s commitment to meeting customer demands is further solidified. The SAMM 2.0 boasts an improved material loading system with quick changeover capabilities—saving valuable time by minimizing mounting inaccuracies and reducing downtime between jobs. Glenroy has also invested in a new Demounter, which allows for safe plate and tape removal. This machine is more ergonomic and user-friendly than its predecessors, helping to improve accuracy of plate mounting as well as how much can be produced per shift. The efficiency improvements will help ensure that brands can continue to trust Glenroy to provide quality products delivered on time.

“The new plate mounting equipment has enabled operators to work autonomously and productively, finding long-term value in the machine due to quicker training times and a simplified daily procedure,” said Don Rahn, Plate Mounter from Glenroy.

Both pieces of machinery come equipped with advanced safety features such as emergency stops and anti-jam sensors that can detect any potential issues during operation before they become serious problems. These features help to ensure accurate results during each job as well as providing a safe working environment for operators.

As the printing industry continues to evolve, Glenroy is committed to investing in state-of-the-art printing technologies to meet the needs of customers in a variety of industries.

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is an authority in sustainable flexible packaging, and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP, an award winning, recyclable inverted tube. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy delivers sustainable flexible packaging solutions for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information about Glenroy’s sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

