CDSG SAMPLES UP TO 2.79% LI2O WITHIN EXTENSIVE AND EXTREMELY STRONG LITHIUM GEOCHEMICAL ANOMALIES AT TITAN 1 PROJECT

Las Vegas, NV , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Dongsheng International Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce positive soil geochemical sampling results from the first phase of the company’s extensive Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.



Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The results from the initial geochemical sampling are staggering. The size and strength of the Lithium anomaly at Titan 1 is particularly exceptional as it is within an area that has had no previous exploration and both sample lines ended at their northern limit within some of the highest grades of up 2.79% Li2O. These very strong results are being followed up by ongoing sampling and exploration on the Titan 1 Project area.” More results will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

As part of the work on our largest Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.

Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.

The Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.

The project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.

To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies are very excited to continue the announcements of advancements into Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.

About the Company: China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada, USA and The United Republic of Tanzania.

