Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

English Danish

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:



The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company release no. 5/2020 of 19 March 2020. The right to share options and performance shares may be achieved in March 2023, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated.

The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated in the attached pdf-file.

ALK-Abelló A/S





For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

Attachment