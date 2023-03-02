3D Display Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $188.34 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.1%

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Display Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D display is expected to grow from $73.31 billion in 2021 to $90.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The 3D display market is expected to reach $188.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Major players in the 3D display market are Samsung Electronics Co., LG Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, AU Optronics, Coretec Group Inc., Universal Display Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems Inc, Zecotek Photonics Inc., SeeReal Technologies GmbH, Glimm Display, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D Global GmbH, and Canon Europe Ltd.



The 3D display market consists of sales of 3D displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide stereoscopic vision on TV for a better viewing experience. 3D display refers to visualization technology that provides efficient tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional data and objects. This technology presents two different images so that the viewer's eyes interpret them as a single 3D image.



The main types of 3D display market products are volumetric, stereoscopic, and head-mounted display (HMD). Volumetric 3D displays refer to displays that provide three-dimensional images that fill the entire screen. It is used in a 3D scene to emit visible light from the region in which it appears.

The different technologies include digital light processing, plasma display panels, organic light-emitting diode and light emitting diode. The various access methods are conventional and screen-based displays and micro display that are used in several applications such as TV, smartphones, monitor, mobile computing devices, projectors, head mounted display (HMD) and others.



North America was the largest region in the 3D display market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the 3D display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the demand for 3D technology in the gaming industry is expected to propel the growth of the 3D display market going forward. 3D technology in the gaming industry refers to interactive computer entertainment that is graphically presented in the three dimensions of height, width, and depth.

Most video games are made with three dimensions in mind, and it is essential for the gaming industry to develop laptops and other products equipped with a stereo 3D display.

According to Tech Jury, a US-based tech review website, in 2021, 48% of gaming firms were working on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games, with 3D point technology playing a key part in delivering the best gaming experience. Therefore, an increase in the demand for 3D technology in the gaming industry is driving the growth of the 3D display market.



New technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 3D display market. Major companies operating in the 3D display sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, LG Display, a South Korea-based manufacturer of various 3D display products, launched its new 3D display, "OLED.EX."

This display works on unique algorithm-based "EX Technology," which helps to increase the innovative display's total picture quality by 30%. This OLED.EX contains 33 million organic light-emitting diodes that help to give a better viewing experience than a normal 3D display.



The countries covered in the 3D display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



