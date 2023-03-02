Insights on the Pore Strips Global Market to 2031 - Rising Consumer Consciousness Toward Maintaining Facial Beauty Drives Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pore Strips Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pore strips market is expected to grow from $1.74 billion in 2021 to $1.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The pore strips market is expected to grow to $2.60 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Major players in the pore strips market are Kao Corporation, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Ulta Beauty Inc, Sephora, Boscia, Boots, Earth Therapeutics, L'Oreal, Tonymoly Co Ltd., Hip Hop, P&G, Lucky Fine, Nivea, The Face Shop, Innisfree, and Balea.



The pore strips market consists of sales of pore strips products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by individuals to remove the appearance of blackheads on the nose, forehead, and chin. Pore strips are strips of material with an adhesive on one side that adheres to and pull out open comedones and blackheads. They are used as a temporary remedy to remove the top layer of the dead skin.



The main types of ingredients in the pore strips market are charcoal and non-charcoal. Charcoal refers to a dark or black porous carbon prepared from vegetable or animal substances. The various distribution channels of pore strips include departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers and other applications. The end-users of pore strips include salons and homes.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the pore strips market in 2021. The regions covered in the pore strips market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising consumer consciousness toward maintaining facial beauty is expected to propel the growth of the pore strips market going forward. Increased awareness related to the health and physical benefits of maintaining facial beauty and growing consumer disposable expenditure has contributed to increased consumer consciousness towards maintaining facial beauty. It is expected to boost the adoption of pore strips, as it is widely consumed to remove black heads and dead skin.



The countries covered in the pore strips market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

