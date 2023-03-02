|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 2.3.2023
|Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 2.3.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.3.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|1,720
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|16.4987
|EUR
|Total cost
|28,377.76
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 15 253 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.3.2023
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|www.siili.com
Attachment