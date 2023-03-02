Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte” or the “Company”) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cognyte securities between February 2, 2021 to June 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 1, 2023, a complaint was filed against Cognyte and certain of its officers alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, like Facebook, exposing Cognyte to significant financial and reputational risk.

When investors learned the truth, Cognyte’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss in Cognyte’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7234 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 1, 2023.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

