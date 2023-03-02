BANIMMO: Geconsolideerde resultaten 2022

Dutch French

Highlights:

Stijging van de bezettingsgraad van de verhuurportefeuille naar 86,2%

Huurinkomsten bedragen 4,8 mio €

Operationeel resultaat van 1,5 mio €

Nettoresultaat van 3,3 mio €

Balanstotaal daalt tot 151,1 mio €

Netto Schuldgraad bedraagt 27,2%

Net Asset Value stijgt naar 6,45 € per aandeel tov 6,16 € eind 2021

2 projecten op The Loop in Gent op stapel voor een investering ter waarde van 100 mio €





LAURENT CALONNE, CEO: “Banimmo bevestigt haar sterke aanwezigheid op de Gentse kantorenmarkt met een ontwikkeling van ongeveer 28.000 m2, een investering ter waarde van 100 mio €.”

Voor meer informatie, contacteer:

Banimmo NV LAURENT CALONNE WERNER VAN WALLE

Bischoffsheim 33 CEO Voorzitter van de Raad van Bestuur

B-1000 Brussel laurent.calonne@banimmo.be werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be

T +32 2 710 53 11

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

