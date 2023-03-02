Global Anti-Aging Products Strategic Business Report 2023: 283 Players Featured Including Avon Products, Bausch Health Companies, Bayer, Beiersdorf, Biomod and Chanel

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Anti-Aging Products estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Anti-Wrinkle Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Pigmentation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Anti-Aging Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|888
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$38.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$60 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude to Anti-Aging Products
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- War & Inflation Supersedes COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Beauty Industry Recovers Cautiously from the Pandemic Impact
- Global Beauty Sector Percentage YoY Growth: 2016 to 2024
- Market Outlook and Prospects
- The US and Europe Dominate the Anti-Aging Products Market
- The US Remains the Single Largest Market
- Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Dominate the Global Market
- Hair Color Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Asia-Pacific Market to Witness Fastest Growth
- China to Witness Heightened Growth
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Dominate the Market
- Competition
- Anti-Aging Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Elderly Population Drives the Anti-Aging Products Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- The Younger Generation Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Anti-aging Products Market
- Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
- Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe Anti-aging Products
- Increasing Demand for Anti-aging Hair care Products
- Beauty Consciousness Prompting Purchase of Products
- Anti-Aging Facial Oils: Greener Future Driven by Consumers demanding Eco-friendly Products
- Moisture Locking: Oils for Deep Hydration
- Natural Extract Oils: Purity, Performance, Calming and Nourishment
- Facial Oils for Cleansing: Ease of use, Skin Friendliness, Hydration and Cleansing Superiority Drive Application
- Whats Trending in Anti-aging Products Market
- Sleeping Cream: Overnight Nourishment for Tired Skin
- Dark Spot Removal Products: Sunkissed Spots Vanish with Vitamin Rich Oils
- Peel off Overnight Masks: Vitamin C for a Healthy Glow and Pollution Care
- New Anti-Aging Technologies and Innovative Products Boost Market Prospects
- An Insight into Renowned Anti-Aging Treatments
- New Anti-aging Technologies Drive Market Growth
- Five Emerging Anti-Aging Targets
- A Review of Popular Anti-Aging Creams
- Current Advances of Nanocarrier Technology-Based Active Cosmetic Ingredients for Beauty Applications
- Anti-Aging Skin Care Products: Breeding the Hope of Timeless Beauty
- Lack of Acceptance of Aging and its Effects on Skin Offers Opportunities for the Anti-Aging Products Market
- Select Anti-aging Skincare Products
- Formulated Anti-Aging Products Drive the Concept of Cosmeceuticals
- Key Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Popular Cosmeceutical Contents
- Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Benefits Market Expansion
- Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Silicones: Another Convenient Alternative to Surgical Procedures
- Need for Multifunctional Products Drive Demand for Feature-Rich Premium Anti-Aging Products
- Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Anti-Aging Products
- Myriad Benefits Drive Widespread Adoption of Antioxidant-Based Anti-Aging Products
- Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products Market
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ak4wui
