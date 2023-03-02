Distribution Automation Global Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027: Increasing Need for Improved Grid Infrastructure Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Automation Market by Component (Field Devices, Software, Services), Communication Technology (Wired Communication Technology, Wireless Communication Technology), Utility (Public, Private) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The distribution automation market is estimated to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the need for improved grid infrastructure.
Field devices, by component, are expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2027
The distribution automation market, by component, is bifurcated into field devices, software, and services. The field devices segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to these devices enabling the utilities to remotely monitor and control the distribution system by automatically identifying and isolating faults and quickly restoring services.
Wireless communication technology to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027
The distribution automation market, by communication technology, is segmented into wired communication technology and wireless communication technology. The growth of the market for wireless communication technology is attributed to its ease of accessibility and increased efficiency.
Public, by utility, is expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2027
The distribution automation market, by utility, is bifurcated into public and private. The public segment is expected to be the largest market followed by the private during the forecast period. This dominance is because of these utilities are much more accountable and transparent, operate efficiently by keeping the cost down, and deliver reliable power supply.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Exponential Rise in Global Energy Consumption
- Growing Need for Improved Grid Infrastructure
- Increasing Renewable Energy Integration
Restraints
- High Capital Investment Required for Installation and Maintenance
- Technical Complexities Involved in Processing and Analyzing Large Volumes of Data
Opportunities
- Evolving Communication and IoT Technologies
- Increasing Smart City Projects Globally
Challenges
- Risk of Cybersecurity Attacks
- Lack of Standards and Interoperability
Case Study Analysis
- Renewable Energy Integration
- Pepco's Focus on Saving Operating Expenses with Remote Switching
