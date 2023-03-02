Insights on the Commercial Laundry Machinery Global Market to 2030: Self-Service Laundry/ Laundromat/Coin-Operated Machines Grow in Popularity Fueled by the Pandemic's No Contact Norm

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Laundry Machinery: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Commercial Laundry Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$918.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured) -

Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.

Dexter Laundry

EDRO Corporation

Electrolux Professional AB

Forenta LP

Girbau S.A.

IFB Appliances

JLA Limited

Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.

Transform SR Brands LLC.

LG Electronics

Miele Inc.

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Unipress Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 521 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laundry: A Quickly Evolving Household Task That Has Become a Billion Dollar Industry

Growing Global Opportunity for Laundry Services Creates a Parallel Market For Laundry Machines: Global Demand for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

What's the Prognosis on the Pandemic? Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Dynamics of the Ongoing Multiwave Pandemic & Its Impact on the Economy

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

Commercial Laundry Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Commercial Laundry Machinery: Definition, Overview & Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Hotel Housekeeping Practices During Pandemic & in a Post-Pandemic World to Benefit Demand for Laundry Machines

Smart Laundry Equipment & Service Technologies Emerge Into the Spotlight

IoT Enabled Commercial Washing Machines Bring the Promise of Revolutionizing Machine Operation & Laundry Service Provision

Self-Service Laundry/ Laundromat/Coin-Operated Machines Grow in Popularity Fueled by the Pandemic's No Contact Norm

The Service Sector Welcomes the Era of Self-Service Convenience

Piggybacking on the Self-Service Trend, Laundromats/Coin Operated Laundry Machines Become Popular

Contact-Less Laundry Services Pick Up Pace Amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic

Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth

Hotels & Hospitality Industry is the Largest End-User of Laundry Machines

Hopes for Recovery, Although Volatile to Spur Growth in the Hotels/Hospitality End-Use Sector

Focus on Sustainability Brings Eco-Friendly & Energy Efficient Laundry Machines & Laundry Chemicals into the Spotlight

Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here's Why

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Carbon Footprint of the Laundry Industry Comes Under the Scanner

How is the Laundry Industry Responding?

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into the Fastest Growing End-Use Sector

Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services & Machines: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

AI Makes Its Mark in the Laundry Industry. Here's How

Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth

Preventive Maintenance of Laundry Machines Storms Into the Spotlight

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upfi6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment