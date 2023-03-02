Cold Chain Packaging Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of $34.7 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Cold Chain Packaging Market size was valued at $19.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $34.7 Billion 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028.



Cold Chain Packaging Market Overview

The cold chain packaging market refers to the industry that produces packaging materials and equipment that are designed to maintain the temperature of temperature-sensitive products during storage and transportation. These products include pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, food and beverages, and chemicals.

The global cold chain packaging market has been growing in recent years due to the increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain solutions. The market is expected to continue growing as companies seek to expand their global reach and increase their use of perishable and temperature-sensitive products.

The key drivers of the cold chain packaging market include the increasing demand for temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions, the growth of the pharmaceutical and biologics industries, and the expansion of the food and beverage industry. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include technological advancements, increased awareness of the importance of maintaining the cold chain, and the rising popularity of e-commerce and home delivery services.

The cold chain packaging market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as companies seek to expand their global reach and increase their use of perishable and temperature-sensitive products. Advances in technology, such as the development of more advanced packaging materials and equipment, are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Our Free Sample Report:

Overview of the global cold chain packaging market, including market size and growth rate.

Analysis of the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Discussion of the major market segments and their respective market shares.

Review of the competitive landscape, including key players and their market shares.

Analysis of recent developments and trends in the market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and strategic alliances.

Regional analysis of the market, including market size and growth rate in different geographic regions.

Future outlook and growth potential of the cold chain packaging market.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 63.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 87.9 Billion CAGR 5.7% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Co., Sika AG, 3M Company, Uniseal Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Cold Chain Packaging Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics: As more companies expand their global reach and increase their use of perishable and temperature-sensitive products, the demand for temperature-controlled logistics and supply chain solutions is increasing. This is driving growth in the cold chain packaging market.

Growth of the pharmaceutical and biologics industries: The pharmaceutical and biologics industries require temperature-sensitive packaging to maintain the efficacy and safety of their products during transportation and storage. As these industries continue to grow, so does the demand for cold chain packaging.

Expansion of the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is another major user of cold chain packaging, particularly for products such as fresh produce and dairy products. As this industry expands and companies seek to reach new markets, the demand for cold chain packaging is increasing.

Technological advancements: Advances in technology, such as the development of more advanced packaging materials and equipment, are driving innovation in the cold chain packaging market. These advancements are helping to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cold chain logistics and supply chain solutions.

Government regulations: Government regulations, particularly those related to product safety and transportation, are affecting the cold chain packaging market. Compliance with these regulations is essential for companies that want to operate in this market.

Consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are also driving demand for cold chain packaging. Consumers are increasingly interested in fresh, healthy, and locally sourced products, which require temperature-controlled logistics to maintain quality and safety.

Cold Chain Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

Packaging type: This segment includes insulated shippers, insulated containers, refrigerants, and others. Insulated shippers and containers are the most commonly used packaging types in the cold chain industry, as they help maintain the required temperature during transportation.

Product type: This segment includes pharmaceuticals, biologics, food and beverages, chemicals, and others. Pharmaceuticals and biologics are the most significant product types, as they require strict temperature control to maintain their efficacy and safety.

End-use industry: This segment includes pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food and beverages, chemical and petrochemicals, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is the largest end-use industry, followed by the food and beverage industry.

Region: This segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are the largest markets for cold chain packaging due to the presence of established pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the rapid expansion of these industries in the region.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Cold Chain Packaging Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for cold chain packaging, primarily driven by the established pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. The region is also home to several key players in the cold chain packaging market.

Europe: Europe is another significant market for cold chain packaging, with a high demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. The region has a strong regulatory framework that governs the transport and storage of temperature-sensitive products.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the cold chain packaging market due to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries in the region. The rising demand for safe and high-quality products is also driving growth in this market.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for cold chain packaging, with a focus on expanding the cold chain infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is a relatively small market for cold chain packaging, but it is expected to experience growth due to the increasing adoption of temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries.

Top Players in the Cold Chain Packaging Market:

Cascades Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies

Creopack

Cryopak A TCP Company

Intelsius

Pelican Products Inc.

Softbox

Sofrigam

Sonoco ThermoSafe

Va-Q-tec

Recent Developments

January 2022 - Catalent, a provider of clinical supply services, has increased its capacity for cold chain packaging at the United States plant in Philadelphia. The company will be better able to satisfy the rising demand for the delivery of innovative cell and gene therapies and biologic pharmaceuticals. Seven new temperature-controlled processing suites have been added to the facility by Catalent, which has also added up to 20,000 square feet of additional space. The new suites include complete serialization capabilities and are primarily geared for modest commercial product quantities. The suites can be run in either refrigerated or frozen settings to precisely satisfy the needs of the pharmaceuticals being handled.

March 2021 - Sonoco products company collaborated with Unilode Aviation Solutions, one of the prominent market players in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management and repair services, for the maintenance, repair, and handling of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s passive bulk temperature-controlled containers at several key locations. This cooperation will play an important role for the company in enabling the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive products worldwide.

Cold Chain Packaging Market Segmentation

By Product

Crates

Insulated Container & Boxes

Cold Packs

Labels Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

By Material

Insulating Material

Refrigerants

By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruit & Pulp Concentrates

Dairy Products

Fish

Meat & Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Bakery & Confectionaries

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current market size and forecast for the cold chain packaging market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the different segments of the cold chain packaging market, and how are they expected to grow over the forecast period?

What are the key trends and developments in the cold chain packaging market, and how are they expected to impact market growth?

Which are the major players in the cold chain packaging market, and what are their strategies to maintain their position in the market?

Which geographic regions are expected to experience the highest growth rate in the cold chain packaging market, and what factors are driving this growth?

What are the major challenges faced by companies in the cold chain packaging market, and how can they be overcome?

What are the emerging technologies and innovations in the cold chain packaging market, and how are they expected to impact the market?

