Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size To Grow USD 168 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7%

New York, United States , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size to grow from USD 91.6 billion in 2021 to USD 168 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The personal protective equipment market has grown due to rising concerns over worker safety on the shop floor.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1390

Market Overview

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is specialized protective clothing or gear made for those who are doing heavy-duty work or who are stationed there. These places are dangerous, high-risk environments where lives are on the line. Due to the working conditions and tools, injuries are likely to occur. Personal protective equipment is the component that improves security and protection in these sectors. Guarding kits and apparel are required to cope with such situations and are mandated by safety measures. Increasing awareness regarding worker safety on the workshop floor is expected to increase the demand for personal protective equipment over the forecast period. Personal protective equipment is majorly used to protect the user from safety hazards or workplace health. PPE is a significant source of emergency and recuperation of workers' safety. The growing consideration of workers’ safety in oil & gas, mining, construction, and manufacturing industries will drive PPE industry trends. The market includes all safety gear, which protects users against workplace hazards.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 128 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection Equipment, Respiratory Protection Equipment, Eye & Face Protection Equipment, Head Protection Equipment, and Other Personal Protective Equipment ), By End-User (Construction, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Mining, Firefighting, Healthcare, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1390

The hand protection segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product type, the global personal protective equipment market is categorized into Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection Equipment, Respiratory Protection Equipment, Eye & Face Protection Equipment, Head Protection Equipment, and Other Personal Protective Equipment. The hand protection segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Gloves are used as protection from chemicals, wounds, abrasions, and burns. The construction, food processing, oil & gas, healthcare, and metal fabrication industries are projected to see a rise in demand for protective gloves due to risks associated with handling warm objects, hazardous materials, and heavy-duty machinery.

The healthcare segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the personal protective equipment market is categorized into Construction, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Mining, Firefighting, Healthcare, and Others. The healthcare segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Due to escalating demand in the healthcare sector for protective gloves, outerwear, and respiratory equipment. Worldwide demand for protective clothing, particularly coveralls and gowns, has increased as a result of the coronavirus's quick spread.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1390

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Due to the attributable widespread product uptake in the healthcare sector and highly established end-use industries. In addition, Due to the stringent regulatory environment and harsh penalties for non-compliance, which encourage businesses to utilize PPE frequently, the U.S. has a high product penetration rate. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market include Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont, 3M, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber plc, COFRA S.r.l., FallTech, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Lindstrom Group, Mallcom (India) Ltd., Radians, Inc., Polison Corp., and Delta Plus Group.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1390

Browse Related Reports

Global Protective Clothing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Cotton Fibres, Laminated Polyesters, and Polybenzimidazole [PBI]), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Military & Defense, Construction & Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Firefighting and Others), By Applications (Thermal, Chemical, Mechanical, Biological/Radiation, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/protective-clothing-market

Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Type (Reusable, and Disposable), By Material (Nitrile, Butyl, Latex, Neoprene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/chemical-protective-gloves-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter