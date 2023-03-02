Drone Nerds Adds New BRINC Lemur 2 Drone to Public Safety Product Offerings

Dania Beach, FL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a commercial and enterprise drone technology leader and service provider, will add the newly launched BRINC Lemur 2 to its line of products. The BRINC Lemur 2 is succeeding the BRINC Lemur S, yet retains some of its original features like its protected propellers, rugged airframe, and turtle mode, which allows the drone to flip over if it crashes and lands upside down.



The Lemur 2 weighs only 2.8 lbs., and uses its LiDAR sensor to track and clear buildings upon entering, all while mapping and generating a 2D model of the building, sending information to users in real-time. This feature can help officers gain insight into complex scenarios, offering them another level of safety on missions.



It also features several advanced sensors, including a powerful awareness system that slows down the Lemur 2 when it’s near obstacles or complex infrastructure, guaranteeing safety and minimizing the chance of a crash. Additionally, the Lemur 2 has a floodlight that can be used to illuminate dark areas or stun bad actors with strobe lights, an integrated microphone for 2-way communication, an infrared sensor that allows the 4k camera to see at night or in the dark, as well as a FLIR thermal camera and loudspeaker.



The Lemur 2 also has 4G LTE connectivity which further supports 2-way communication and livestreaming of everything the drone sees, furthering intel capabilities for law enforcement. The livestream can be accessed through BRINC LiveOps, which also allows users to access RealTime floor plans remotely.



“We’re excited to bring this drone platform to public safety teams and customers—the Lemur 2 was designed to provide advanced intel and communication support to help keep teams safe on any mission,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



Organizations interested in obtaining information on the BRINC Lemur 2 can connect with Drone Nerds by emailing experts@dronenerds.com.





About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.