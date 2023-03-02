Allulose Market Substantially Benefits from a Preventative Healthcare Approach, Fairfield Market Research Identifies in a New Report

London, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study by Fairfield Market Research indicates consumers are now aware of the benefits associated with adoption of preventative healthcare choices. “The onset of chronic diseases such as diabetes is generally exacerbated by the consumption of sugar, which has a high quantity of calories. This will serve as a growth driver for the global allulose market,” marks the analyst. In recent years, there has been a steady surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases around the world such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. This has led to an increase in the number of individuals becoming more health conscious. A noticeable indicator of this behaviour is greater demand for consumable products that are low in calorie content - more specifically, the demand for products that contain lower sugar content. Allulose consumption remains afloat owing to the widespread application across food and beverages industry. While there is still more research needed to confirm if allulose can be a potentially healthier sweetener, it certainly has lesser calories than conventional sugar, which is expected to drive the growth of allulose market. Another crucial element that is expected to further contribute to the adoption of this sweetener is that individuals now are more open to consuming plant-based products over their synthetic counterparts.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The allulose market has been segmented accordingly – By Type, Nature, Application, and Region. Based on the ‘Type’ market segmentation, the ‘Powder’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increase in the demand for frozen and packaged food globally. With respect to the ‘Application’ market segmentation, the ‘Bakery & Confectionary’ sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share due to the increasing demand for low-calorie allulose in various consumable products such as RTE products, dairy goods, ice creams, etc. Concerning the ‘Nature’ segmentation of this market, the ‘Organic’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share over the forecast period due to the willingness of individuals to spend more on organic products due to the benefits offered by these products, as well as evolving lifestyles and food industry trends.

Insights into Regional Analysis

With respect to regional analysis, the Asia Pacific region is slated to account for the majority share due to greater market penetration by various industry players, higher urbanization, higher disposable incomes, the adoption of healthier lifestyles, as well as a greater awareness concerning the benefits associated with these products. This is a trend that is expected to continue over the forecast period. Moreover, as India is the world’s largest producer of wheat, it is also one of the primary producers and consumers of allulose.

Key Players in the Allulose Market

Apart from Mcneil Nutritionals, Ingredion Incorporated, Anderson Global Group, and Apura Ingredients, this report will also cover other prominent players in the allulose market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Bonumose LLC, Cargill, CJ Cheiljedang Corp., Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Quest Nutrition, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Global Allulose Market is Segmented as Below:

By 2 Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Powder

Liquid

Crystal





By Application

Food

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Sauces and Dressings

Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Allulose Market

Allulose Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value and Volume, 2018 - 2021

Volume Consumption at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value and Volume, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





