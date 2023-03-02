Softgel Capsule Market Soars High, Fairfield Market Research Reports Growing Attractiveness of Plant-based Category

London, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perceived functional benefits drive softgel capsule demand worldwide. While production technology and material innovations shape the progression of global softgel capsule market, a new study of Fairfield Market Research closely examines the market to reveal how the market will expand over the next few years. The report would also shed light on the competitive landscape to uncover the top competitive trends in the global softgel capsule industry. A trend of vegetarian softgel capsules continues to thrive as vegetarian capsules are less likely to have any potential health risks in case of long-term consumptions. This will however set stage for the surging popularity of plant-based sources that are witnessing wide acceptance among capsule manufacturers. “This particular category will emerge lucrative because of the greater absorptive attributes, higher stability, better dissolvability, and bioavailability of plant-based sources,” projects the analyst at Fairfield.
Get Sample Copy/TOC of Softgel Capsule Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/request-toc
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The trend of vegetarian, cruelty-free products continues to make headlines across industries, including pharmaceuticals. While the vegetarian or non-animal capsules witness mounting demand in line with this trend, the report finds that the preference for gelatin capsules remains on a higher side. Despite phenomenal increase in demand for non-animal capsules category over the recent past, gelatin will remain at the forefront as a preferred excipient for making softgel capsules on the back of their innate attributes like higher mechanical resistance, greater temper resistance, inertness, and better seal quality. As these properties allow pharma companies to achieve imrpoved patient compliance based on easy digestibility, gelatin softgel capsules are more likely to remain the top performing segment of the global softgel capsule market. Moreover, availability of clean label gelatin capsules further uplift the prospects of the segment.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Besides cancers, the alarming rise in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular conditions is primarily generating demand for softgel capsules in North America, especially in the US. The market here will also reap the benefit from strong presence of some of the global leaders, higher R&D funding, and an extremely favorable infrastructure. The recent past has observed multiple strategic collaborations, and partnerships springing up across the North American capsules space. The US FDA has been approving of the various softgel capsules that are employed in treatment for allergies, as well as hay fever symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and itching. The report states frequent approvals will complement the growth of softgel capsules market, solidifying the top positioning of the region at a global level.
Key Players in Global Softgel Capsule Industry
Capsugel, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Fuji CapsuleCo. Ltd., Sirio Pharma, United Laboratories, Catalent Inc., Curtis Health Caps, Aenova Holding GmbH, Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/request-customization
The Global Softgel Capsule Market Is Segmented As Below:
By Product Type
- Gelatin/Animal Based Softgel Capsules
- Non-Animal or Plant-based Softgel Capsules
By Application
- Antacid & Anti-flatulent Preparations
- Anti-anemic Preparations
- Anti-inflammatory Drugs
- Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs
- Cough & Cold Preparations
- Health Supplement
- Vitamin & Dietary Supplement
- Pregnancy
By Manufacturers
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Nutraceutical Companies
- Cosmeceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Softgel Capsule Market
- Softgel Capsule Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region
- Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)
- Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021
- Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029
- Market Dynamics and Economic Overview
- Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029
- Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies
- Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis
- Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis
- Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles
Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/more-information
About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.
Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com