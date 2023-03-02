Softgel Capsule Market Soars High, Fairfield Market Research Reports Growing Attractiveness of Plant-based Category

London, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The perceived functional benefits drive softgel capsule demand worldwide. While production technology and material innovations shape the progression of global softgel capsule market, a new study of Fairfield Market Research closely examines the market to reveal how the market will expand over the next few years. The report would also shed light on the competitive landscape to uncover the top competitive trends in the global softgel capsule industry. A trend of vegetarian softgel capsules continues to thrive as vegetarian capsules are less likely to have any potential health risks in case of long-term consumptions. This will however set stage for the surging popularity of plant-based sources that are witnessing wide acceptance among capsule manufacturers. “This particular category will emerge lucrative because of the greater absorptive attributes, higher stability, better dissolvability, and bioavailability of plant-based sources,” projects the analyst at Fairfield.

Get Sample Copy/TOC of Softgel Capsule Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The trend of vegetarian, cruelty-free products continues to make headlines across industries, including pharmaceuticals. While the vegetarian or non-animal capsules witness mounting demand in line with this trend, the report finds that the preference for gelatin capsules remains on a higher side. Despite phenomenal increase in demand for non-animal capsules category over the recent past, gelatin will remain at the forefront as a preferred excipient for making softgel capsules on the back of their innate attributes like higher mechanical resistance, greater temper resistance, inertness, and better seal quality. As these properties allow pharma companies to achieve imrpoved patient compliance based on easy digestibility, gelatin softgel capsules are more likely to remain the top performing segment of the global softgel capsule market. Moreover, availability of clean label gelatin capsules further uplift the prospects of the segment.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Besides cancers, the alarming rise in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular conditions is primarily generating demand for softgel capsules in North America, especially in the US. The market here will also reap the benefit from strong presence of some of the global leaders, higher R&D funding, and an extremely favorable infrastructure. The recent past has observed multiple strategic collaborations, and partnerships springing up across the North American capsules space. The US FDA has been approving of the various softgel capsules that are employed in treatment for allergies, as well as hay fever symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, and itching. The report states frequent approvals will complement the growth of softgel capsules market, solidifying the top positioning of the region at a global level.

Key Players in Global Softgel Capsule Industry

Capsugel, Soft Gel Technologies Inc., CAPTEK Softgel International Inc., Fuji CapsuleCo. Ltd., Sirio Pharma, United Laboratories, Catalent Inc., Curtis Health Caps, Aenova Holding GmbH, Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/request-customization

The Global Softgel Capsule Market Is Segmented As Below:

By Product Type

Gelatin/Animal Based Softgel Capsules

Non-Animal or Plant-based Softgel Capsules

By Application

Antacid & Anti-flatulent Preparations

Anti-anemic Preparations

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Cough & Cold Preparations

Health Supplement

Vitamin & Dietary Supplement

Pregnancy

By Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Cosmeceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global Softgel Capsule Market

Softgel Capsule Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/softgel-capsule-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com