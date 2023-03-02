BrightHR: Smart HR software that can transform people management for small businesses.

Toronto, ON, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year was challenging for many business owners across the country. And this year is expected to be much the same, with rising costs, staff shortages, and employee retention just some of the challenges facing SMB’s.

Along with these challenges, employers must also stay on top of their people management, ensuring daily HR tasks are done properly and in a timely manner.

Ramsey Aburaneh, Head of Digital Growth at BrightHR Canada, says, “It’s crucial to build a strong infrastructure in your workplace to ensure company operations run smoothly from the start. Keeping track of and managing daily HR tasks is integral to the overall success of any company.

“Tasks such as building schedules, ensuring staff are paid on time, and booking time off must all be tracked to keep everything in order.

“Not all small businesses can afford HR services or hire a full HR department, and in most cases small business owners are learning as they go. But they need these services just as much as other companies to operate. Mistakes can be costly. That’s where technology comes in.

“Smart HR-software transforms people management for small businesses by providing the advice and support needed for SMBs to grow their business. Getting reliable help can make a huge difference to a company’s success.”

Anjuli Solanki, Program Director at the charity STEPS Public Art, says, “As a growing team, we were having difficulty in tracking how our staff were taking time off, tracking vacation time, sick days, etc. integrating BrightHR into how we were doing our workflows really improved and gave us more time back.” As a result, BrightHR has helped STEPS save 45 minutes a day on tedious HR tasks which equates to a staggering 4 and a half weeks of time per year.

And Lianna Mayer-Harman, Director of Corporate Affairs at Mayer-Harmen Real Estate, says “I can pick up the phone at anytime and talk to an advisor. I can stay on the phone with them for hours asking every question I have and going through multiple scenarios, or I can just call and have a quick conversation to talk through what I’m thinking, or validate the direction I'm headed in. This alone has been invaluable for our business and our team”. Rather than seeking costly external resources for advice and support, the convenience of the BrightHR expert adviceline has saved the MH team thousands of dollars.

If you have any questions or would like a BrightHR demo, please contact sally.abu-samra@brighthr.ca

###