Centura St. Catherine Hospitals of southwest Kansas welcome Anita Toussi, MD, as their Chief Medical Officer

SOUTHWEST KANSAS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that Anita Toussi, MD, PHD, MBA, FACEP, CPE, has been named Chief Medical Officer for the Centura St. Catherine Hospitals of southwest Kansas effective February 27, 2023.



On a mission to provide increased access to excellent, patient-centric care that is compassionate, affordable, and equitable, Dr. Toussi has served as a physician leader for the past 22 years. Throughout her tenure, Dr. Toussi built a reputation for consistent success in every aspect of patient experience, physician recruitment, retention and alignment. Most recently, she served as the Chief Medical Officer for Horizon Health in Paris, IL, where she built multiple service lines from the ground up and led her teams through the pandemic. Throughout her career, Dr. Toussi has transformed systems, processes and overall morale by encouraging her team to perform at the height of their strengths.

Dr. Toussi earned both her PhD and M.D. in medicine from the University of Geneva in Geneva, Switzerland. Along with her medical degrees, Dr. Toussi also earned two Master of Arts degrees from the University of Geneva and a Master of Business Administration degree from Auburn University.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Toussi join the Centura St. Catherine hospitals in southwest Kansas team. Her track record in quality, process improvement and physician recruitment will be a strong complement to our goal of increasing access to care in our region,” said St. Catherine Hospitals of southwest Kansas CEO, Twilla Lee.





###

ABOUT CENTURA HEALTH

Centura Health connects individuals, families and neighborhoods across Colorado and western Kansas with more than 6,000 physicians and 21,000 of the best hearts and minds in health care. As a joint operating agreement between its two Sponsors: CommonSpirit Health, a Catholic ministry, and AdventHealth, a ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Centura manages and operates 20 hospitals, neighborhood health centers, physician practices and clinics, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. Through its Vision of every community, every neighborhood and every life – whole and healthy, its caregivers amplify whole person care and make the region’s best health care accessible. For information on Centura Health or any of the facilities in our network, please visit the Centura Health website.

Centura Health does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age, sex, religion, creed, ancestry, sexual orientation, and marital status in admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or in employment. For further information about this policy contact Centura Health’s Office of the General Counsel at 1-303-673-8166 (TTY: 711). Copyright © Centura Health, 2021. ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-303-643-1000 (TTY: 711). CHÚ Ý: Nếu bạn nói Tiếng Việt, có các dịch vụ hỗ trợ ngôn ngữ miễn phí dành cho bạn. Gọi số 1-303-643-1000 (TTY: 711).

Attachment