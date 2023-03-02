Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Retail Market Is Predicted To Advance at a Stupendous CAGR Of 30.3% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market is set to achieve a valuation of US$ 85 billion by 2033, expanding at a noteworthy 30.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Artificial intelligence in retail is ushering in a new era of how businesses track their operations to improve business strategies, give better outcomes, and communicate with customers in the digital world. Many established retailers around the world are dealing with rising costs, dissatisfied consumers, dwindling sales, and growing competition. As a result, retailers are implementing technology solutions to boost operational efficiency and improve customer interactions.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8396

The global artificial intelligence in retail market is rising rapidly due to factors such as greater knowledge of AI and big data analytics, increasing smart devices and internet users, growing amount of data in the retail industry, and strong government digitization programs. Moreover, the acceptance of an omnichannel or multichannel retailing strategy, enterprise requirements for streamlining business processes, untapped possibilities to boost sales efficiency, and the expanding need to improve end-user experience and capitalize on market dynamics are all contributing to global market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global artificial intelligence in retail market stands at US$ 6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for artificial intelligence technology in retail is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global AI in retail market is forecasted to reach US$ 85 billion by 2033.

North America captured 38.5% share of the global market in 2022.

Machine learning accounted for 30% of the global market share in 2022.



“AI is rapidly altering the retail industry by enabling businesses to personalize customer experiences, streamline supply chains, and boost operational efficiency. AI is also helping businesses obtain important insights into customer behavior and preferences, which can then be utilized to build more targeted and efficient marketing efforts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8396

Market Titans

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce.Com, Inc

Bloomreach, Inc

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Winning Strategy

Leading companies are concentrating on launching innovative solutions to broaden their presence and gain market share.

For example, Talkdesk, Inc. released an AI-based Talkdesk Retail Smart Service in June 2021, which provides automated self-service to customers and support personnel to focus on other significant revenue generation duties.



Competitive Landscape

Key providers of artificial intelligence for retail are constantly investing in innovative solutions. Furthermore, key players are using partnership, merger, and acquisition tactics to increase market share. Moreover, many start-ups are focusing on new developments to provide novel AI-driven solutions.

Niflr, an Indian start-up, is creating an automated platform for cashier-less checkout in retail businesses. The start-up's software tracks customers and detects their interactions with shop merchandise using computer vision and AI. For example, when a customer selects an item off a shelf, the platform immediately scans and adds that information to the store bill. Customers save time by not having to line at checkout points, which improves in-store experiences.

Tiliter, an Australian start-up, is creating AI-powered product recognition software for retail grocery stores. The system integrates with existing POS systems and store cameras to allow accurate recognition of organic product marks. It also allows customers to check whether perishable items such as vegetables, fruits, and sandwiches are still fresh. Tiliter's simple integration and capabilities, such as shopping bag identification and fraud prevention, enable shops to enhance their customers' experiences.

Microsoft partnered with Infosys in September 2022. Under this partnership, the organizations hoped to enable enterprises to swiftly reinvent customer experiences, boost systems with cloud and data, and modernize processes.



Key Segments of AI in Retail Industry Research

By Offering : Solutions Services

By Type : Offline Online

By Technology : Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Computer Vision Other Technologies

By Deployment : Cloud On-premise

By Application : Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Supply Chain and Logistics Inventory Management Product Optimizations In-Store Navigation Payment and Pricing Analytics Virtual Assistants

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

North America controls the majority of global revenue. To improve customer service efficiency, retailers in the region are concentrating on extracting accessible data on customer preferences. The United States is the leading market in North America. The country is currently investing heavily in AI technology. Due to the increased demand for technology, the United States is also seeing the emergence of new small businesses and start-ups.

Asia Pacific and Europe are following North America in terms of development. The retail industry in Asia Pacific is undergoing a fast transformation. As a result, there is a greater demand for modern technologies to enhance operations and the customer experience.

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8396

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on offering (solutions, services), type (offline, online), technology (machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, other technologies), deployment (cloud, on-premise), and application (customer relationship management (CRM), supply chain and logistics, inventory management, product optimizations, in-store navigation, payment and pricing analytics, virtual assistants), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Report

What is the projected value of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

AI-Based Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Solutions Market: The AI-based anti-money laundering (AML) solutions market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Transaction Monitoring Market: The transaction monitoring market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 10.4% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032.

Digital Transformation Market: The demand for digital transformation is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Trillion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate of 14.2%. The Y-o-Y for 2021-2022 is estimated at 19.1%.

Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market: The global big data analytics in healthcare market is expected to be worth US$ 39.7 billion in fiscal year 2022, up from US$ 33.8 billion in fiscal year 2021. From 2022 to 2032, the market is expected to grow at a 19.2% CAGR, reaching a value of US$ 194.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Blockchain Technology Market: The global blockchain technology market is likely to be valued at US$ 7.36 billion in FY 2022. From 2022 to 2032, Blockchain technology is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 84% to reach a value of USD 3,273.83 Billion by the end of 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.