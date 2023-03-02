Investigation of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether DISH Network Corporation (“DISH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DISH) complied with federal securities laws. On February 23, 2023, the Company disclosed that it had experienced a network outage. Then, on February 28, 2023, Dish disclosed that “the Corporation became aware that certain data was extracted from the Corporation’s IT systems as part of this incident.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased DISH stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/dish/ to discuss your legal rights.