Ride With BitKeep and Seize the Opportunity as Arbitrum Argonaut Makes Waves

New York, NY, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How to participate in the Arbitrum ecosystem as Layer 2 continues gaining traction?

The Ethereum’s Layer 2 (L2) players have been performing exceptionally well to date, with impressive TVLs in the ecosystems of Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism as the market rebounds. Among these, Arbitrum has the largest TVL, accounting for almost 50% of L2 markets and 3% of the entire Ethereum mainnet. Arbitrum has consistently demonstrated strong operational capabilities with technical upgrades: the launch of dual mainnets – Arbitrum Nova and Arbitrum One and the debut of a brand new programming language, Stylus. The release of Odyssey's weekly event has also generated significant attention to the ecosystem. Meanwhile, in the long run, as suggested by Vitalik, ZK Rollups might likely have more technical breakthroughs than Optimism Rollups and will become the leading L2 solution.

Many crypto investors and enthusiasts are highly concerned with how to make good use of Arbitrum and benefit from the development of Layer 2.

As one of the world’s leading and Asia's largest multi-chain crypto wallets, BitKeep integrated multiple blockchains and provided each ecosystem with resources and traffic exposure, such as DApp ecosystem aggregation, on-chain asset exchange, data analysis, NFT trading, and more.

On March 1st, BitKeep launched an Arbitrum monthly campaign, Arbitrum Argonaut, to introduce the complete Arbitrum ecosystem to all crypto enthusiasts. By airdropping Arbitrum Futures tokens (ARBK), BitKeep users can secure qualifications for exchanging Arbitrum official tokens in advance. To encourage users to discover NFT projects on Arbitrum, BitKeep NFT Market offers zero platform fees and even rewards for users who list their NFTs. Additionally, BitKeep partnered with top DeFi protocols on Arbitrum, including GMX, Gains Network, Dopex, and Zyberswap, and integrated them into the BitKeep DApp browser. BitKeep Swap also supports token swapping, whether single or multi-chain and plans to hold a joint asset INO with projects in the future.

Unlocking the Exciting World of NFT Trading on Arbitrum with Zero Platform Fees, 50,000 USDT Airdrop, NFT Blind Box, and BKB Tokens!



To improve users' NFT trading experience, BitKeep NFT Market has waived platform fees for six months from the mid of February, particularly for Arbitrum NFT projects. Additionally, a two-week NFT trading event was also launched on March 1st. Details as per below:

Users will receive 5 GASU (1 GASU = 1 USDT) as a reward for listing any NFT on Arbitrum via the BitKeep NFT Market. GASU is a universal gas token that can offset gas fees for transacting on BitKeep. Users no longer need to hold native tokens for each mainnet and just pay with GASU. More details about GASU are available here .

A "User Loyalty" ranking system is also introduced simultaneously. It is tiered based on the number of NFT listings, quality (based on the floor price of the NFT collection in the entire market), and the number of NFT transactions. There are three loyalty tiers: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Each tier has a corresponding prize pool; the higher the user's loyalty tier level, the higher the prize pool.

Rewards for each loyalty tier level are as follows:

·Bronze: Total prize pool of 5,000 GASU. Each user is eligible for an airdrop ranging from 1 - 5 GASU.

·Silver: Total prize pool of 10,000 GASU and 1,000 BKB. Each user is eligible for an airdrop ranging from 10 - 20 GASU and 1 - 3 BKB.

·Gold: Total prize pool of 10,000 GASU, 10,000 BKB, and 3 Treasure Box NFTs. Each user is eligible for an airdrop ranging from 50 - 100 GASU and 50 - 100 BKB and a chance to win a limited edition Treasure Box NFT.

Be Ready for Arbitrum Futures Airdrop, the Voucher to Exchange for Arbitrum Official Token



In response to the constant expectation of Arbitrum mainnet tokens, BitKeep is launching a one-month airdrop campaign of Arbitrum Futures token (ARBK). The ARBK token is a credential of the Arbitrum token issued by BitKeep. By completing corresponding tasks and holding the airdropped ARBK tokens, users are 100% guaranteed eligible to claim official Arbitrum official tokens proportionally.

During the campaign, BitKeep will release exclusive ARBK airdrops for new users via the official community, Twitter, Arbitrum-related projects, and Web3 KOL social media platforms. Moreover, new and regular users can complete trading tasks in BitKeep Swap or BitKeep NFT Market for extra ARBK airdrops.

Note: Users who receive ARBK through red packets must complete a Token Swap or NFT transaction with the wallet address created on BitKeep to be eligible for exchanging Arbitrum official tokens.

About BitKeep

BitKeep is the ultimate Web3 crypto wallet that surpasses all other wallets in fulfilling every single one of your crypto needs. With an unparalleled portfolio of integrated features, including wallet function, swap services, integrated NFT marketplace, DApp browser, and Launchpad, BitKeep is your one-stop-shop for all your crypto needs. Not only is BitKeep the leading crypto wallet in Asia, its reliable and secure asset management and trading services are also trusted by over 8 million users worldwide, spanning an impressive 168 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

BitKeep reigns as the top-rated wallet of wallets on Google Play, surpassing even MetaMask. It currently supports over 250,000 types of cryptocurrencies across over 80 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

BitKeep takes user security to the next level, incorporating DESM encryption for users’ private keys to provide an unbreakable layer of protection for user funds.

Follow BitKeep to stay updated on the latest developments, and let BitKeep be your premier gateway into the Web3 space.

Website:https://bitkeep.com/



Twitter: http://twitter.com/BitKeepOS



Blog: blog.bitkeep.com/en

Academy: study.bitkeep.com/en