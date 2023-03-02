The global collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3%

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen Market by Product Type, Application, Source, Form, Type, Extraction Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751087/?utm_source=GNW

Rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by collagen is a significant factor driving the demand for collagen.

• By source, bovine segment occupies the largest market share during the forecast period.



Based on source, bovine accounted for the largest market share among all other segments.Collagen from bovine is high in protein content, high-water solubility and has low molecular weight.



As a result, manufacturers are increasing their usage in the food & beverage industry to offer more nutritious products to their consumers.Nowadays, bovine collagen supplements that are derived from cow hides are highly available in stores.



Key players such as Darling Ingredients (US), Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin N.A Inc. (Japan), and others are offering a range of bovine collagen under their product portfolio.



By application, pharmaceutical is forecasted to account for the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Collagen has a wide range of applications in the medical & pharmaceutical sectors due to its ability to reconstruct bone.Biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen in pharmaceutical applications as bioactive compounds or functional biomaterials.



The main applications of collagen as drug delivery systems are collagen shields in ophthalmology, sponges for burns/wounds, mini-pellets and tablets for protein delivery, gel formulation in combination with liposomes for sustained drug delivery, as controlling material for transdermal delivery, and nanoparticles for gene delivery and basic matrices for cell culture systems.

‘’By product type, gelatin market is forecasted to propel the market.

Gelatin is used in various industries for different applications such as bakery & confectionery products, functional beverages, ice creams, dairy products, health & protein supplements, soft gels & hard capsules, as well as cosmetic products.It is a type of hydrocolloid used to provide the desired properties to food products.



With the rising health consciousness among consumers, the demand for functional beverages and health supplements is on the rise. The growing trend of adopting healthy lifestyles is a major driver for the gelatin market.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the fastest market share in the collagen market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market as the collagen market has been driven by the rising demand for collagen as a significant component in numerous applications, including dietary supplements, culinary additives, drinks, and meat products. The market of the Asia Pacific is in the emerging stage with the presence of key players, including Nitta Gelina Inc. (Japan), Nippi Collagen NA (Japan), Titan Biotech Ltd. (India), and others. The market is also witnessing fierce competition owing to the entry of local market players. The Asia Pacific region has also witnessed multiple strategic initiatives taken by key players, including new product launches and investments to support market growth. For instance, in 2020, Nitta Gelatin NA (Japan) introduced Replenwell, a new line of collagen peptide ingredients, to its Wellnex portfolio. Hence, this region can pull the market attractiveness during the forecast period.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Ashland (US)

• Darling Ingredients (US)

• Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• Nitta Gelatin NA Inc (Japan)

• Nippi Collagen NA Inc (Japan)

• Collagen Solution LLC (UK)

• Titan Biotech LTD. (India)

• Wieshardt Holding SA (France)

• Royal DSM N.V (The Netherlands)

• Gelnex (Brazil)

• Divit Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd (India)

• Athos Collagen Pvt Ltd (India)

• Hollista Colltech LTD. (Australia)

• Vital Protein LLC (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the collagen market on the basis of source, application, product type, type, form, extraction process and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the collagen market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the collagen market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the collagen market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________