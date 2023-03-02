Marathon Digital Holdings Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Marathon common stock? If you purchased Marathon common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/marathon-digital-holdings-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 28, 2023, Marathon issued press release announcing “that it has cancelled its webcast and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, initially scheduled for today, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will postpone the publication of its corresponding financial results.” The company also disclosed that on Feb. 22, Marathon received a comment letter from the Corporation Finance Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to issues including accounting matters.

The audit committee of Marathon's board concluded that audited financial statements in its Form 10-K for 2021 and unaudited statements for interim periods in several quarterly reports should no longer be relied upon.



What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .