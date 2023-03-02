The distribution automation market is estimated to grow from USD 15.8 billion in 2022 to USD 28.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2%

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distribution Automation Market by Component, Communication Technology, Utility and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05473529/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the need for the improved grid infrastructure.



Field devices, by component, expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2027

The distribution automation market, by component, is bifurcated into field devices, software and services. The field devices segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed as these devices enable the utilities to remotely monitor and control the distribution system by automatically identifying and isolating faults and quickly restoring services.



Wireless communication technology to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027

The distribution automation market, by communication technology, is segmented into wired communication technology and wireless communication technology. The growth of the market for wireless communication technology is attributed to its ease in accessibility and increased efficiency.



Public, by utility, expected to be largest market from 2022 to 2027

The distribution automation market, by utility, is bifurcated into public and private.The public segment is expected to be the largest market followed by the private during the forecast period.



This dominance is because of these utilities are much more accountable and transparent, operate efficiently by keeping the cost down, and deliver reliable power supply.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 50%



By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 25%, North America – 30%, South America – 10%, and Middle East & Africa – 10%

Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:



The Distribution automation market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the distribution automation market are ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the distribution automation market, by modular storage, pressure, tank type, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the distribution automation market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for distribution automation operations and services, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them to make better strategic decisions.

