The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from USD 106 million in 2022

With increase in number of drones, the interplay between manned and unmanned systems needs to be managed. Unmanned traffic management will play this crucial of managing airspace along with interplay between manned and unmanned systems.

The development of unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems that can seamlessly integrate with existing air traffic control systems and other airspace systems is an important aspect of UTM systems, as it helps to ensure the safe and efficient operation of drones along with other aircraft in the airspace.There are several different approaches to integrating UTM systems with existing airspace systems, including the use of shared airspace corridors and the development of dedicated airspace for drones.



These approaches are designed to allow drones to safely operate along with other aircraft, while also taking into account the unique characteristics and requirements of drone operations.In addition to the integration with air traffic control systems, UTM systems are also being developed to integrate with other airspace systems, such as weather forecasting systems and airspace management systems.



This allows for the real-time exchange of information and the coordination of drone operations with other airspace users. Overall, the integration of UTM systems with existing airspace systems is an important aspect of enabling the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace.



Based on End User, the commercial segment is expected to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end-user, the unmanned traffic management market has been classified into commercial and government & law.The increasing demand for drones in multiple potential applications in the commercial sector has led to the growth of the unmanned traffic management market.



For instance, in June 2022, Altitude Angel extended the GuardianUTM Enterprise platform to support London Biggin Hill Airport. London Biggin Hill is the only dedicated business-aviation airport, which sits inside the M25 and strives to be a leading center for aviation technology and enterprises within the capital. The airport is also home to more than 70 resident aviation businesses and offers award-winning VIP handling, a choice of FBOs, extensive hangarage, and support and maintenance services for all ranges of business jets



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of unmanned traffic management market in 2022.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030.The US and Canada are the key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region.



Government agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other federal partner agencies are collaboratively exploring concepts of operation, data exchange requirements, and supporting frameworks to facilitate multiple beyond visual line-of-sight UAS operations at low altitudes. In Canada, drones are being used in diverse and risky environments to carry out atmospheric research, including weather & atmospheric gas sampling; emergency & disaster monitoring; cartography & mapping; agricultural spraying; and promotion & advertising.

Major companies profiled in the report include Altitude Angel (UK). Thales Group (France), AirMap, Inc. (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and ANRA Technologies (US), among others.



