The market for mass flow controllers is expected to be worth USD 3.3 billion in 2028 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028

Gas mass flow controller to hold largest market share in year 2022 “

By Media Type, gas mass flow controller holds largest market share in year 2022.Catalyst research is the key application of gas mass flow controllers in chemical and petrochemical industries.



Catalyst is an important substance that stimulates the reaction rate in various chemical processes, such as hydrogenation, polymerization, gas-to-liquid conversion, and chemical synthesis.Chemical decomposition is another application where gas mass flow controllers are widely used.



The chemical decomposition process or reaction uses differential pressure-based gas mass flow controllers owing to the advantages of fast response time and their ability to measure and control gas flow in low-line pressure applications.

Pharmaceuticals industry is likely to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period “

Pharmaceutical industry is likely to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028.Mass flow controllers with low flow rates play a vital role in measuring and controlling different media (gas and liquid) in the pharmaceutical industry.



In medical applications, mass flow controllers are used in ventilation devices.The ultra-low flow rate and control capability of the controllers improve the accuracy of ventilation devices and offer efficient control and safety of the patient.



The use of mass flow controllers in pharmaceutical, medical, and healthcare devices for enhancing safety and accuracy would drive the growth of the mass flow controller market.



Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2023-2028

The mass flow controller market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028. Countries covered under the mass flow controller market in Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in the semiconductor industry, rising demand for efficient devices for measurement and control, and industrial automation are among the major factors driving the market growth in this region. Most key players operating in the mass flow controller market have their production capacity in Asia Pacific, as the production cost in this region is lower than that of other regions. Asia Pacific is expected to acquire the majority share of the mass flow controller market during the forecasted period. Due to surging technological advancements in medical and healthcare devices, the market of mass flow controllers is expected to grow in the emerging countries of India, China, and Japan.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 = 40%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation – C-Level = 48%, Director Level = 33%, and Manager Level = 19%

• By Region – North America = 35%, Europe = 18%, Asia Pacific = 40%, and RoW = 7%

Key players operating in the market include Brooks Instrument (US), Bronkhorst (Netherland), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MKS Instruments (US), Sierra Instruments (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Teledyne Hastings Instruments (US), Alicat Scientific (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the mass flow controller market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the mass flow controller market based on type, sales channel, end-user industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the mass flow controller market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mass flow controller market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

