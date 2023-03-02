Rentyl Resorts Announces $25 Million Capital Raise

KISSIMMEE/BOCA RATON, Fla. , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentyl Resorts, a dynamic tech enabled hospitality and real estate company, has announced a successful capital raise of $25 million. The funds will be used to bolster Rentyl’s network of hotels and resorts and help grow the company’s internal capacity. Rentyl will make additional investments in its technology platform to drive new revenue and improve company efficiency, plus additional marketing to promote the business and hire more employees.

The raise was funded by key investors including family offices, private equity, and some larger investment firms.

With over 84 hotels and resorts in the Rentyl network, the company, which focuses on short-term vacation rentals with resort-style amenities, has grown tremendously since its inception in 2015. The company was founded by CEO Nicholas Falcone and his brothers Dan and Matt, who serve as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer, respectively.

“Our vision from the start was to create an all-inclusive hospitality experience for our customers made possible by strategic partnerships with well-known, trusted hotel and resort brands,” said Nick Falcone, CEO of Rentyl Resorts. “It’s an exciting time in hospitality as consumers are seeking new safe and secure ways to travel. With this new infusion of capital, we plan to improve the overall Rentyl customer experience.”

Rentyl Resorts provides hospitality companies, residential developers, real estate investors and well-known brands with turnkey services. Its 360-degree solution for development of a short-term rental resort includes site planning, construction and real estate sales and marketing. For existing resorts, Rentyl offers marketing, sales, and guest services including reservations.

Through Rentyl, consumers can find places to stay on all continents ranging from Margaritaville Resort Orlando, Villa Lilly in Italy along with rooms at resort partners Marriott Homes & Villas®, The Walt Disney Travel Company® and the Jack Nicklaus Companies.

ABOUT RENTYL RESORTS

Since 2015, Rentyl Resorts has been changing the face of real estate, travel, and tech, creating news ways to manage real estate and take vacations. Rentyl provides hospitality companies, residential developers, real estate investors and well-known brands with turnkey services. Its 360-degree solution for development of short-term rental resorts includes site planning, construction and real estate sales and marketing. Rentyl launched the first branded residential resort in the world, Encore Resort at Reunion. Other brands under the the Rentyl Resorts portfolio include Margaritaville Resort Orlando, The Bear’s Den Resort Orlando, Spectrum Resort Orlando, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Beachwalk. They also have partnerships with Marriott Homes & Villas®, The Walt Disney Travel Company®, and the Jack Nicklaus Companies. For more information, visit RentylResorts.com

