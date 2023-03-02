Illinois-based WLC Management Firm Announces Acquisition Of Hamilton Memorial Rehabilitation And Health Care Center

McLeansboro, Illinois, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WLC Management Firm announced its ownership of Silver Foxes Senior Living & Rehabilitation (formerly Hamilton Memorial Rehabilitation & Health Care Center) in McLeansboro, IL. This location will be the fifteenth Illinois health care facility owned by the firm dedicated to providing the best in quality care, nursing, and life while focusing on increasing healthcare standards for those in need.

The property, located in the Mount Vernon area and next to Hamilton Memorial Hospital in McLeansboro, will provide personalized healthcare and rehabilitation services to seniors in a friendly, home-like environment.

As part of the new ownership, WLC also announced that they would be working with Aegis Therapies to provide enhanced therapy services in the Silver Foxes community. “This exciting partnership brings experienced professionals to our community to help our patients and residents stay healthy, happy and physically active,” said Scott Stout, Owner, and CEO of WLC Management Firm.

Aegis Therapies’ services include comprehensive evidence-based physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as enhanced programming support. “We are delighted to work with WLC Management Firm to bring specialized programming and expertise to the residents at Silver Foxes Senior Living,” said Don Biggs, Vice President of Operations at Aegis Therapies. “Our programs target the individual needs of our patients and are a fantastic complement to the personalized care WLC Management Firm provides in all of their locations.”

About WLC Management Firm

Our WLC family is committed to providing our residents with the utmost quality care in a homelike environment. The staff at each facility understands the importance of balancing quality of life, dignity, care, and respect. No matter if it is short-term rehabilitation or a long-term stay, we welcome you to experience our high standards of care.

Scott Stout, Owner/CEO, lovingly named WLC Management Firm, LLC in honor of his grandmother, Wilma Louise Collins. She was the inspiration for the name WLC. It is not uncommon for people to ask, “Does WLC stand for With Loving Care?” While it isn’t exactly what was intended, it perfectly describes the woman who inspired it all and the dedication of hundreds of team members who work in these homes every day. “My grandmother is a beautiful and caring person that taught and shaped me to become the man I am today. It was only natural and fitting for this business to be named with her in mind.”

About Aegis Therapies

As one of the nation’s leading providers of rehabilitation and wellness services, professionals at Aegis Therapies apply proven techniques to help patients move through life to increase their freedom and independence.

Providing wellness, restorative care, long and short-term therapy services in over 1,000 points of service nationwide, Aegis Therapies is proud to offer solutions supported by leading-edge technology and innovation. Aegis leverages the power of collaboration to help patients reach their healthcare goals and transition seamlessly throughout the care continuum. No matter the setting, Aegis specializes in providing services that adapt to each patient’s individualized needs.