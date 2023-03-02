Snagit Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Best Software Products

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation, the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions, today announced its flagship workplace communication tool Snagit has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #87 on the Best Software Product list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.



This is Snagit’s third time receiving a G2’s Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year by empowering users to have fewer, more effective meetings with a simple approach to screen capturing, sharing, and collaborating around video and images. Snagit allows people to visually communicate with ease through quick annotation of captured content, and share with any preferred platform for team members to discuss, debate, provide group feedback and ad hoc ideation.

“We are honored that G2 recognizes Snagit among the Top 100 software products in the world,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “For the last 30 years, Snagit has helped over 39 million people more effectively, efficiently, and expressively communicate with customers and colleagues regardless of whether that’s in-person, remote or hybrid.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Snagit

Snagit is an award-winning asynchronous workplace communication tool for capturing, sharing and collaborating around video and images that has been empowering users for over 30 years to have fewer, more effective meetings. With a radically simple approach, Snagit allows users to screen capture images or video, annotate content for clear instruction, and share within any preferred platform for viewing and/or team collaboration. Developed by TechSmith, a market leader in workplace communication solutions since 1987, Snagit is used by all Fortune 500 companies and more than 39 million people across 193 countries. Connect with Snagit on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/screen-capture.html.

About TechSmith

Founded in 1987, TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit and Camtasia, empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com.

