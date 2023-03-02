Automotive Industry Guiding Principles on Sustainability Now Available in Ten Languages

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and Drive Sustainability today released translated versions of the “ Automotive Industry Guiding Principles to Enhance Sustainability Performance in the Supply Chain ” – a set of common guidelines outlining sustainability expectations for automotive suppliers – along with the supplementary “Global Automotive Sustainability Practical Guidance,” addressing the practicalities and legalities of meeting these expectations. Language options for the Guiding Principles now include Chinese, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Polish, Portuguese, and Turkish, while the Practical Guidance is available in the same language options, with a Japanese translation in progress.



Developed via partnerships in the U.S., Europe, and China, the Guiding Principles and Practical Guidance provide global alignment on key sustainability expectations, including those for human rights, the environment, working conditions, business ethics, health and safety, and responsible supply chain management. Drive Sustainability and AIAG partners – BMW Group, Daimler Truck, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Scania, Stellantis, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group – all participated in the documents’ most recent revision process.

These new translations not only allow for a wider reach, but facilitate communication and collaboration toward a more sustainable supply chain among individuals and organizations in different countries.

As AIAG and Drive Sustainability continue to support the global automotive industry in tackling sustainability performance requirements, both organizations offer various resources for companies of all sizes. With their integrated approach, Drive Sustainability provides direction for common standards and guidance, and common tools for data collection and transparency – including the Sustainability Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) and Raw Materials Outlook – along with other supplier trainings, e-Learning, and supplier engagement resources. AIAG also provides various tools and training in support of the same industry goals for the social and environmental performance of the supply chain, including free online courses and assessments – e.g., the Supply Chain Sustainability eLearning and Supply Chain Sustainability Knowledge Assessment – and additional options for AIAG members.

Click here to download the newly revised Global Guiding Principles and supplementary industry Practical Guidance.

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for 40 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now comprised of more than 4,000 companies in over 70 countries, AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers.

About Drive Sustainability

Drive Sustainability is the leading partnership facilitated by CSR Europe and bringing together 18 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that work together to improve sustainability in the automotive supply chain. Building on more than 10 years of collaboration, members have assessed over 107,000 suppliers and engaged over 3000 suppliers in training activities. In 2020 the partners launched a long-term strategy and widened their work scope to address the four key sustainability challenges sustainable raw material sourcing, workforce wellbeing, carbon neutral supply chains and circular value chain. Drive Sustainability operates under strict anti-trust policies.

About CSR Europe

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility. With our corporate members, National Partner Organisations (NPOs), and Associated Partners, we unite, inspire & support over 10,000 enterprises at local, European, and global level. We support businesses & industry sectors in their transformation and collaboration towards practical solutions and sustainable growth. We are for systemic change. Following the SDGs, we want to co-build with the European leaders and stakeholders an overarching strategy for a Sustainable Europe 2030.

Contact:

Greg Creason

Marketing Director – AIAG

gcreason@aiag.org