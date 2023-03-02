BERMUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED LINEUP FOR THE INAUGURAL BERMUDA CELEBRITY GOLF INVITATIONAL, PRESENTED BY CHUBB

Hamilton, Bermuda, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) announces the inaugural Bermuda Celebrity Golf Invitational from April 26th to May 1st at Port Royal Golf Course, the first event of its kind ever to take place on the island. Pro golfers, athletes, celebrities, and golfing enthusiasts will travel to the island to partake in a weekend of competition, camaraderie, and fellowship to help drive change on a global scale for the local golf community in Bermuda. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Bermuda Sports Pathway program, designed to help emerging athletes remove barriers to entry and advancement in sports through sports tourism initiatives that meet the objectives of Teams and Groups defined in the National Tourism Plan.

An impressive list of International athletes, celebrities, and notable guests have committed to donating their time and confirmed to attend, including Anthony Anderson (Actor), Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills), Sugar Ray Leonard (Boxing Champion), Bosan (R&B Singer) Metta Worldpeace (LA Lakers), Bo Jackson, (NFL and MLB legend), Warren Sapp, (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Lawrence Taylor, (NY Giants) Terrell Owens (Philadelphia Eagles), Santonio Holmes (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Gary Payton (Seattle Supersonics), and more.

"We look forward to our invited celebrity guests showcasing their love of golf while simultaneously indulging in our island's enchanting appeal," said Tracy Berkeley, Bermuda Tourism Authority Interim CEO. She adds, “Bermuda residents, stakeholders, and tourism partners are encouraged to get involved and support by either sponsoring a table at the Legends Dinner or by joining a panel discussion featuring some of our celebrity guests.”

“Chubb is proud to be the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Bermuda Celebrity Golf Invitational, an event that reflects our own cultural and workplace commitment to teamwork and inclusion,” said Judy Gonsalves, Division President Chubb Bermuda. “We are delighted to partner with the BTA not only to bring this inaugural golfing event to our shores, but also to support their broader sports tourism initiatives. We celebrate the event’s focus on driving diversity in sports and providing greater access and advancement opportunities for young athletes through the Bermuda Sports Pathway Program.”

“We are honored to welcome athletes, celebrities, and notable guests donating their time to attend Bermuda’s first-ever Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament,” says Hazel Clark, Director of Global Sales and Business Development at Bermuda Tourism Authority. “This event is another opportunity for us to celebrate Bermuda’s rich legacy and showcase the power of inclusivity as a unifier in sports,” Ms. Clark added.

The Bermuda Celebrity Golf Invitational kicks off a jam-packed week of golfing activities on the island, including Black Golfers Week, kicking off Thursday, April 27th. For a full schedule, available packages, and more information on Black Golfers Week, please visit GoToBermuda.com.

