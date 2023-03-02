World Hearing Day: Widex Canada launches campaign to demystify tinnitus and encourage early treatment

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widex, one of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers, is marking World Hearing Day this week by urging Canadians to take action at the onset of tinnitus, a common condition described by some as a ringing in the ear that is experienced by nearly 40 per cent of adults in Canada. Efforts include the launch of a free eBook on tinnitus management to demystify the condition, help Canadians understand their options for treatment, and learn about the implications of leaving it untreated.



The causes for tinnitus range from injury and ear infections to earwax, sensory nerve disorders, and natural aging. It can also be caused by medication, high blood pressure, or alcohol -- but most often it is caused by repeated exposure to excessively loud noise. It can also lead to progressive cognitive impairment.

A survey conducted by Widex Canada in 2022 revealed that while 58 per cent of primary health care providers across the country see patients with tinnitus on a weekly basis, only 21 per cent of them report referring them to an audiologist, otolaryngologist or hearing care professional on a regular basis. Industry data suggests that, on average, it can take as long as seven years for someone experiencing a hearing issue like tinnitus until they seek and get treatment. That length of time can be detrimental to patients’ cognitive, emotional, and physical health.

According to Steven Pugsley, senior audiologist at Widex Canada, increased awareness among healthcare professionals about tinnitus can go a long way in not only providing relief for people experiencing it, but also to lessen stigma around hearing loss, which can often first present as tinnitus.

“Tinnitus can be a sign of the onset of hearing loss that if left untreated, can lead to progressive cognitive impairment,” said Pugsley. “A less than full understanding of the condition by primary healthcare providers can easily result in extending the time it might take for people to seek specialized care and attention.”

The Widex tinnitus eBook offers a complete breakdown on the causes of tinnitus and the exacerbating factors, and common difficulties associated with the condition. It also offers a comprehensive look at Zen Therapy, the brand’s approach to tinnitus relief that reverses overcompensation by the brain because of hearing deficits, prevents fatigue resulting from extra listening effort related to hearing loss, and helps reduce stress and overcome sleep difficulties.

The Widex eBook on tinnitus management can be downloaded here .

