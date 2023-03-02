Hypercar Market to Expand at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period Owing to the Rise in Integration of Advanced Technologies in Hypercars - TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global hypercars market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2023 and 2031. A hypercar is a high-tech powerful vehicle with hybrid-electric propulsion system. This system is lightweight and is capable of emitting less polluting gases and has aerodynamic design. These have higher top speed in comparison to supercars. Usage of advanced engine performance technologies in the automobile industry has resulted in the launch of hypercars.



Rise in disposable income of people coupled with increase in inclination toward lavish lifestyle is projected to propel hypercars market expansion. However, high cost of design, development, and manufacturing is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the advent and increase in popularity of high-performing vehicles with advanced features are projected to create new business opportunities in the market in the next few years.

According to TMR report, the global hypercars market is likely to rise from a volume of 2173 units and reach 5821 units by volume in 2031. Rapid growth of the automobile industry is expected to augment industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Integration of Advanced Technologies : Integration of cutting-edge automotive technologies in hypercars with the aim of increasing operational efficiency is projected augment the market during the forecast period. Additionally, manufacturers operating in the global hypercars market are engaging in implementation of latest propulsion technologies with the use of electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel for increasing performance dependency, which was earlier only confined to diesel and gasoline. These factors are expected to bolster market development during the forecast period.

: Integration of cutting-edge automotive technologies in hypercars with the aim of increasing operational efficiency is projected augment the market during the forecast period. Additionally, manufacturers operating in the global hypercars market are engaging in implementation of latest propulsion technologies with the use of electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel for increasing performance dependency, which was earlier only confined to diesel and gasoline. These factors are expected to bolster market development during the forecast period. Rise in Popularity of Sports Cars: Increase in popularity of sports car events such as racing competitions has propelled demand for hypercars. This is also creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers to develop hypercars with better operability. Moreover, rise in awareness about the advantages of fuel-efficient hybrid and electric vehicles are likely to drive the global market in the next few years.

Key Drivers

Rise in production of mid-size and compact hypercars is projected to propel industry growth





Increase in number of sports car racing events is anticipated to accelerate market development





Surge in demand for hybrid-electric propulsion system in four wheeler vehicles is expected to increase market size



Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe accounted for dominant market share in 2022 and is further projected to continue dominating the global market in the forecast period. This is ascribed to high rate of production of hypercars and rise in demand for luxury vehicles in Germany and the U.S.





Europe held 35.0% market share in 2022. The U.K. and Germany accounted for more than half of the total revenue in the same year. Increase in number of car racing events and large consumer base for sports cars & supercars in the region are likely to contribute to the region's market dominance during the forecast period.



Key Players

Prominent players in the global hypercars market are Hispano Suiza, Aspark, Tesla, Ariel, Pininfarnia, Dendrobium, Xing Mobility, JLR, Alfa Romeo, W Motors, Zenvo Automotive, Mercedes, Gordon Murray Automotive, Rimac Automobili, Pagani, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porshe, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Bugatti, McLaren, Lotus Cars, and Ferrari.

Hypercars Market Segmentation

Car Type

Compact (Below 1400cc)

Mid-size (1500-2500cc)

Full-size (Above 2500cc)



Propulsion System

Electric Car

Hybrid Car

Conventional IC Engine Car



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

