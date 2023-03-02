Viemed Healthcare Announces 2022 Financial Results

LAFAYETTE, La., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.



Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $37.5 million, a new Company record and an increase of 30% over the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net revenues attributable to the Company's core business for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were up approximately 5% over the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $138.8 million, including $2.3 million of COVID-19 related contact and vaccine tracing services.





Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $2.4 million and $6.2 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 totaled approximately $9.3 million and $30.0 million, respectively. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.





The Company had a cash balance of $16.9 million at December 31, 2022 ($28.4 million at December 31, 2021), an overall working capital balance of $20.9 million at December 31, 2022 ($29.5 million at December 31, 2021), and repaid all long-term debt as of December 31, 2022.





During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased and cancelled 1,794,163 common shares under the share repurchase program at a cost of $9.6 million, representing an average buyback price of $5.33 per share.





The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $38.0 million to $39.0 million during the first quarter of 2023.



“Our favorable resolution of the OIG matter, debt free balance sheet, and access to $90 million of additional liquidity through new credit facilities have us in an incredibly strong position to capitalize on the positive trends in our industry," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO. "The healthcare market and regulatory environment are stabilizing and we are at an inflection point of opportunity for both organic and inorganic growth. I'm extraordinarily proud of the current state of our organization and very excited about upcoming opportunities to treat a rapidly expanding patient base.”

Bell Ringing Ceremony

On Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. ET, representatives from Viemed will be in attendance at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square while Casey Hoyt, CEO, rings the Opening Bell. A live stream of the Nasdaq Bell Ringing Ceremony will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cVEbVBdL

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

905-326-1888

glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder

Chief Operating Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

337-504-3802

investorinfo@viemed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue guidance for the first quarter, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including on the Company's patient base, revenues, employees, and equipment and supplies; significant capital requirements and operating risks that the Company may be subject to; the ability of the Company to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of the Company's common shares; the Company’s novel business model; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the Company’s status as an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

At

December 31, 2022 At

December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,914 $ 28,408 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,483 and $7,031 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 15,379 12,823 Inventory, net of inventory reserve of $— and $1,418 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,574 2,457 Income tax receivable 26 1,893 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,849 1,729 Total current assets $ 39,742 $ 47,310 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 68,437 62,846 Equity investments 2,155 2,157 Debt investment 2,000 — Deferred tax asset 3,119 4,787 Other long-term assets 1,590 862 Total long-term assets 77,301 70,652 TOTAL ASSETS $ 117,043 $ 117,962 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 2,650 $ 3,239 Deferred revenue 4,624 3,753 Accrued liabilities 11,092 8,875 Current portion of lease liabilities 495 464 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,480 Total current liabilities $ 18,861 $ 17,811 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 889 757 Long-term lease liabilities 199 268 Long-term debt — 4,306 Total long-term liabilities $ 1,088 $ 5,331 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 19,949 $ 23,142 Commitments and Contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,049,739 and 39,640,388 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 15,123 14,014 Additional paid-in capital 12,125 7,749 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (278 ) Retained earnings 69,846 73,335 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 97,094 $ 94,820 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 117,043 $ 117,962

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 37,508 $ 31,962 $ 138,832 $ 117,062 Cost of revenue 14,612 12,300 54,152 43,652 Gross profit $ 22,896 $ 19,662 $ 84,680 $ 73,410 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 17,172 14,240 68,161 54,893 Research and development 722 612 2,696 2,110 Stock-based compensation 1,317 1,305 5,202 5,150 Depreciation 241 233 1,012 851 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 178 144 346 448 Other expense (income) (268 ) (1,537 ) (989 ) (1,622 ) Income from operations $ 3,534 $ 4,665 $ 8,252 $ 11,580 Non-operating income and expenses Income from equity method investments 82 459 935 1,241 Interest expense, net of interest income (32 ) (69 ) (197 ) (318 ) Net income before taxes 3,584 5,055 8,990 12,503 Provision for income taxes 1,146 968 2,768 3,377 Net income $ 2,438 $ 4,087 $ 6,222 $ 9,126 Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gain/loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (56 ) 52 278 173 Other comprehensive income $ (56 ) $ 52 $ 278 $ 173 Comprehensive income $ 2,382 $ 4,139 $ 6,500 $ 9,299 Net income per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,015,795 39,636,606 38,655,403 39,491,117 Diluted 39,513,158 40,529,206 39,807,434 40,680,947

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 6,222 $ 9,126 Adjustments for: Depreciation 15,630 11,312 Provision for uncollectible accounts 10,011 6,895 Change in inventory reserve (1,418 ) 65 Share-based compensation expense 5,202 5,150 Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments 1,079 416 Income from equity method investments (935 ) (1,241 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 346 448 Deferred income tax expense 1,746 3,884 Net change in working capital Increase in accounts receivable (12,567 ) (7,345 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory 301 (212 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (2,838 ) (226 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (318 ) 133 Increase in deferred revenue 871 344 Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 2,549 (4,022 ) Change in income tax payable/receivable 1,867 (2,233 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,748 $ 22,494 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (22,898 ) (19,743 ) Investment in equity investments (141 ) (599 ) Investment in debt security (2,000 ) — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,063 596 Net cash used in investing activities $ (23,976 ) $ (19,746 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 283 112 Principal payments on notes payable (4,475 ) (152 ) Principal payments on term note (1,321 ) (1,683 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (143 ) (1,434 ) Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program (9,568 ) — Repayments of lease liabilities (42 ) (2,164 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (15,266 ) $ (5,321 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (11,494 ) (2,573 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 28,408 30,981 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,914 $ 28,408 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 231 $ 351 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ (846 ) $ 1,768 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Net non-cash changes to finance leases $ — $ 48 Net non-cash changes to operating lease $ 530 $ 712

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, and stock-based compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net Income $ 2,438 $ 1,055 $ 967 $ 1,762 $ 4,087 $ 1,789 $ 1,566 $ 1,684 Add back: Depreciation 4,373 4,120 3,740 3,397 3,120 2,867 2,716 2,609 Interest expense 32 42 59 64 69 75 83 91 Stock-based compensation 1,317 1,309 1,271 1,305 1,305 1,302 1,236 1,307 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,146 456 421 745 968 1,386 1,246 (223 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,306 $ 6,982 $ 6,458 $ 7,273 $ 9,549 $ 7,419 $ 6,847 $ 5,468





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income $ 6,222 Add back: Depreciation 15,630 Interest expense 197 Stock-based compensation 5,202 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,768 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,019

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Key Financial and Operational Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)

(Unaudited)

For the quarter ended December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Financial Information: Revenue $ 37,508 $ 35,759 $ 33,310 $ 32,255 $ 31,962 $ 29,285 $ 27,399 $ 28,416 Gross Profit 22,896 21,651 20,390 19,743 19,662 18,381 17,625 17,742 Gross Profit % 61 % 61 % 61 % 61 % 62 % 63 % 64 % 62 % Net Income 2,438 1,055 967 1,762 4,087 1,789 1,566 1,684 Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of) 16,914 21,478 21,922 29,248 28,408 26,867 31,151 31,097 Total Assets (As of) 117,043 119,419 115,904 119,007 117,962 115,486 111,014 113,001 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,306 6,982 6,458 7,273 9,549 7,419 6,847 5,468 Operational Information: Vent Patients(2) 9,306 9,127 8,837 8,434 8,405 8,200 8,103 7,733



