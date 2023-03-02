Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Southfield, MI, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at: www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

