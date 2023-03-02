Valex Solutions Announces Launch to Help Brands Maximize Their Revenue with AI and Leverage a New Era of the Internet

Los Angelas, CA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles and Miami-based specialized consultancy Valex Solutions, co-founded by former President of Forever 21, Alex Ok, and tech innovation expert V Ray, announced its official launch on February 22, 2023. The company aims to provide cutting-edge tech innovation solutions to help brands of all sizes evolve with the new era of the internet. Regardless of whether it’s a small indie brand or large conglomerate, Valex Solutions seamlessly integrates into the team to design optimal solutions for the brand’s goals.

Valex Solutions offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for brands that want to stay ahead of the curve with AI, Web3, AR/VR, data-driven marketing, and supply-chain/cross-border optimizations. By designing these strategies and leveraging leading technical partners for the end-to-end implementation, Valex Solutions makes it easier for brands to harness the power of new technologies and maximize their revenue.

Alex Ok has a proven track record of success, serving as the President of Forever 21 for nearly two decades and taking the brand from 100 stores to over 800, and a few hundred million in revenue to billions. Meanwhile, V Ray has worked with notable brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, LVMH, the Vatican, and more on tech innovation solutions, including AI, data-driven marketing, and Web3. Notably, V Ray designed an AI for BeneFit Cosmetics that yielded a strategy for increasing revenue by ~25% YoY while minimizing necessary changes to do so and helped Michelle Phan design a new tech product for her beauty community.

“For any brand to grow into a global leader, evolving with technology is essential. I saw it firsthand during my role at Forever 21.” Explains Alex, Co-Founder of Valex Solutions. “With the wisdom I learned from the invaluable experience of scaling Forever 21, I aim to help brands achieve their KPIs and establish as the most powerful, data-driven brands in the ecosystem.”

Valex Solutions offers the following services to brands:



Cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence solutions, such as personalization and recommendation engines, chatbots, inventory management, consumer profile analysis, optimizing product placement, and maximizing KPIs.

Web 3 solutions including loyalty programs, tokenization of assets, digital collectibles launches, NFC Chip merchandise or products, and Metaverse experiences.

Augmented reality and virtual reality solutions, such as AR showcasing of art or products, AR try-on for virtual makeup, clothes, or products, and AR features for mobile apps.

Data-driven marketing including paid media campaign optimization, Market Research and trend analysis, Digital Strategy, AI-driven Product Marketing, AI-driven Content marketing, and Influencer/celebrity activations.

Supply-chain/cross border optimizations, such as scaling into global markets, AI-driven logistics, and strategic partnerships with merchandisers, manufacturers, and distributors.

"We know that many brands see the potential in tech innovation. Brands that leverage AI like Revolve, or Web 3 like Nike have profited substantially from being ahead of the curve," said V Ray, Co-Founder of Valex Solutions. "Our mission is to help all brands define their best path to utilize new technology and expand their market share. We'll bring in top technical talent to ensure our solutions are scalable and well-designed. Our passion is evolving the future of the brand landscape with technology for more efficient systems, happy customers, and a better world."

About Valex Solutions

