UEM Edgenta Announces Expansion of its Sustainable Healthcare Solutions to the Global Market

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UEM Edgenta Berhad (widely referred to as “UEM Edgenta”) South East Asia’s leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company, is expanding its sustainable healthcare offering.

The expansion will be spearheaded by UEM Edgenta’s Healthcare support division, which already provides services to over 300 hospitals.

The move is being accelerated by a range of Memorandums of Business Exploration (“MOBEs”) with a range of mobile hospital providers and ambulance manufacturers.

These partnerships will grant UEM Edgenta access to a range of expertise, including the latest technological advances and innovations in ambulances and patient transport vehicles, integrated care, pre-hospital care, and medical retrieval services.

“UEM Edgenta, in its business explorations, will provide solutions to uplift healthcare services in Malaysia and other regions simultaneously. Our combined expertise in healthcare services, digital healthcare, and asset management technology, will enable us to enhance our healthcare system and improve patient journeys” said Syahrunizam Samsudin, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta.

The MOBE partnership agreements were sealed during the Arab Health 2023 exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Continued Samsudin “Through our partnerships, UEM Edgenta will be able to provide better access to safer and fast-built facilities, and this is in line with our capability in healthcare infrastructure upgrade, especially in rural and remote areas where the communities lack basic access to essential health”.

