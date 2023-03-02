ProntoForms Announces Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

OTTAWA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31st 2022, before market open on Thursday, March 9th 2023. ProntoForms will hold a conference call on March 9th, 2023, at 9:00am EST hosted by Co-CEOs Alvaro Pombo and Philip Deck as well as the Company’s CFO, Dave Croucher. A question and answer session will follow.



Date: Thursday, March 9th, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Login Options

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself with your phone number and you will be connected into the conference call automatically through a call back:

https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUhUZEFmb3pmeER6QXBaNi9mbHlnR2RzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjZteTZNcUhxRmRYUT09

You can also dial direct to be enter the call through an operator with the details below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local Toronto – (+1) 647-484-0478

Toll Free – (+1) 888-256-1007



Conference ID: 5738218

Recording Playback Numbers:

Local Toronto– (+1) 647-436-0148

Toll Free – (+1) 888-203-1112

Passcode: 5738218

Expiry Date: March 16th, 2023, at 11:59pm EST

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company’s website at www.prontoforms.com/company/investor-relations. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

