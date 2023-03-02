Join us at the Crypto Expo Asia

MARINA BAY SANDS, SINGAPORE. , March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Expo Asia Returns To Singapore After Successful 2022 Debut

Asia’s premier crypto exhibition will return to the iconic Marina Bay Sands on 7 - 8 June 2023





SINGAPORE, 2 March 2023 - Crypto Expo Asia, the largest crypto conference and exhibition in Asia, announces that it will return to Singapore following its successful inaugural debut in 2022.

Organised by international exhibitions and conference company, HQMENA, Crypto Expo Asia will be hosted at the iconic Marina Bay Sands on 7 - 8 June 2023. The event is expected to be graced by over 10,000 attendees and industry leaders from the crypto community this year. Over 5,000 attendees and 50 companies participated in 2022.

Attendees will be able to meet with over 100 crypto companies from over 30 different countries globally, and also have the opportunity to engage with a wide range of investors, traders and influencers to reflect on how the crypto market is changing. Crypto Expo Asia is a platform and catalyst for industry players, regulatory experts, and academics to discuss the key trends that are shaping the global crypto industry, including artificial intelligence, Web3 regulation, blockchain gaming, and CBDCs. This year, Crypto Expo Asia will also introduce a new NFT Gallery Exhibition as well as new pilot sessions for Metaverse-specific events and discussions.

Michael Xuan, Director, Crypto Expo Asia said: “It is with great excitement that I announce our roaring return to the Lion City, following a very successful debut in the past year, which saw so many attendees at our inaugural event. Despite the challenging market sentiments, interest in engaging with the wider crypto community is at an all-time high.”

“Events such as Crypto Expo Asia are an integral part of the ecosystem and serve as a catalyst for crypto industry networking and growth. There are always many new and innovative developments and opportunities that are seeded when we bring the best and brightest together, and we are proud to be able to do so again in Singapore this year.”

Companies who are looking to get involved may now apply for early bird packages. From 2022, over ten major crypto players including Coinstore, XS.com and DTT Group, have already pledged their support and have recommitted their participation for this year’s event.

Crypto Expo Asia is the second crypto event of the HQMENA calendar this year and is scheduled to follow from Crypto Expo Dubai, the premier crypto exhibition in the Middle East, which will run from 8 - 9 March 2023.

